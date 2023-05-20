The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jackie Matubia shares update on daughter's condition after difficult night

Lynet Okumu

Actress Jackie Matubia has shared an update on her daughters health after crying the whole night

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia

Actress Jackie Matubia has provided an update to her concerned fans regarding the well-being of her daughter, Zari.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, Jackie assured her followers that Zari is now doing fine after a long night on Thursday

"Ooh guys i see your questions. Zari woke up feeling good and she is doing perfect. Thank you guys," Jackie wrote.

Screenshot of Jackie Matubia's reassurance message to her worried fans
Screenshot of Jackie Matubia's reassurance message to her worried fans Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lungaho break silence on breakup rumours

The update came after Jackie shared a video on her Instagram story the previous day, showing her trying to soothe her eldest daughter to sleep as she had been crying throughout the night.

Jackie candidly revealed that she was doing her best to remain strong for her child, despite feeling emotionally overwhelmed herself.

Expressing her struggle, Jackie wrote, "Yesterday night my daughter was emotional. She kept on crying."

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Let me tell you I was also struggling to keep it together for her. God continue to give me the strength to raise my girls. After this, I went to my room and cried a good one. This is the side that you don't see."

The actress's update brought a sense of relief to her worried fans, who had expressed concern for Zari's well-being.

Jackie's willingness to share her vulnerable moments and open up about the challenges of motherhood resonated with many, reminding them that celebrities also face personal struggles behind the scenes.

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues

Rumours have been making round for weeks that the 'Salem' actor and her faience and fellow actor Blessing Lung'aho are not together.

Just recently, Jackie Matubia was among the guests invited to a lunch get-together hosted by Bahati and Diana Marua at their lavish mansion.

The event saw the presence of notable personalities such as Congolese singer and songwriter Innoss'B, as well as Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby.

Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia
Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

During the gathering, Bahati playfully asked Jackie about the whereabouts of her fiance Blessing, as the two were often seen together on various occasions.

Rumors of a potential breakup between Jackie and Blessing have been circulating for a few weeks, although neither party has officially addressed the speculation or confirmed their relationship status.

The public's curiosity was piqued by Bahati's question, as fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on Jackie's love life.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia tight-lipped on alleged break up with Blessing Lung'aho

However, the actress has chosen to keep her personal matters private, leaving room for speculation and rumors to circulate.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
