Ukiongea na ukuta huwa inarespond? Matubia on why she doesn't speak with 2nd baby daddy

In an interview with Trudy Kitui on March 31, Matubia disclosed that she has chosen to limit communication with her second baby daddy, Blessing Lung'aho, stating that they do not engage in conversations.

Jackie Matubia's advice to single mothers

Addressing the challenges faced by single mothers, Matubia offered words of encouragement, asserting that being a single mother does not diminish one's worth.

Pulse Live Kenya

She urged single mothers to reject societal stigmas and recognize their inherent strength and value.

"It doesn't make you a lesser woman. It doesn't make you short of any other woman that stands. Just because you brought up kids as a single mother doesn't mean they will also be single mothers," Matubia remarked.

She highlighted the importance of breaking societal stereotypes and embracing one's role as a single mother, emphasising the resilience and nobility inherent in single parenthood.

Why Jackie Matubia doesn't talk to her 2nd baby daddy

Regarding her communication preferences with her baby daddies, Matubia humorously likened her interactions with her second baby daddy to speaking to a wall, implying a lack of response or engagement.

She succinctly stated her preference for communication with her first baby daddy, Captain Kennedy Njogu.

"I only talk to my first baby daddy. Yeah. Unajua ukiongea na ukuta huwa inarespond kweli? I rest my case," Matubia quipped.

Is Jackie Matubia currently dating?

When queried about her dating life and thoughts on marriage, Matubia revealed that she is currently prioritising her daughters and professional endeavors, with no immediate plans for dating or marriage.

"Marriages and relationships are hard. I am not dating currently. I am a single mother of two beautiful girls, and I am proud," Matubia affirmed.

Expressing her aspirations for the future, Matubia underscored her commitment to revolutionising the acting industry by shifting focus from traditional mainstream platforms to digital avenues.

"I haven't thought about marriage. Right now, all I'm thinking about is creating an empire for my two girls and changing the industry

"We have been focused so much on the mainstream, yet we have the power, the following, and the voices to move the audience from mainstream to digital," Matubia stated.

Jackie & Blessing Lungaho's relationship

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho got engaged in April 2022, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. However, their once-promising partnership eventually hit a rough patch.