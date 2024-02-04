Jackie Matubia mourns onscreen lover Charles Ouda, shares final moments before his death

With a distinguished career in the acting sphere and a recent engagement to former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki, Charles's sudden departure has left a profound void in the hearts of many.

Charles Ouda's sudden death

Charles Ouda's untimely passing occurred on February 3, as confirmed by a statement from his family.

The news sent shockwaves through the acting industry, leaving colleagues and friends grappling with grief and disbelief.

Jackie Matubia mourns Charles Ouda

Among those deeply affected by Charles's passing is actress Jackie Matubia, his co-star in the Showmax series 'Salem.' The duo portrayed lovers on screen and shared a close bond off-screen as well.

Jackie took to Instagram to express her profound grief, sharing memories of happier times spent with Charles.

In a series of videos from the previous day, they were seen laughing and enjoying each other's company, oblivious to the tragedy that would soon unfold.

In her posts, Jackie conveyed her disbelief and sorrow at Charles's sudden departure. She reminisced about his vibrant spirit and zest for life, unable to come to terms with the fact that he was gone.

"My heart is broken, Someone wakes me up, with a candle," Jackie wrote.

With a heavy heart, Jackie expressed her longing for Charles's presence, yearning to wake up from this painful nightmare. Each post was a reminder of the depth of her loss and the void left by Charles's absence.

"Just yesterday you were so full of life Charlie. I din't think I would be recapping this day like this. It's so painful. I just want to sleep and wake up and find you have sent me 20 reels and call me J," she wrote.

Charles Ouda's legacy

Charles Ouda's passing is not just a loss to the theatre world, but a profound reminder of the fragility of life.

His talent, warmth, and infectious laughter touched the lives of many, leaving behind cherished memories that will endure.

Other celebrities have also mourned the death of Charles Ouda.

kate_actress Gutted 💔💔! We have lost one of the biggest TV/film stars of our time. Charlie! Why? 💔. My deepest condolences to your family and your loved ones, to my girl @cirumuriuki 🫂😔 praying with and for you.