The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Matubia mourns onscreen lover Charles Ouda, shares final moments before his death

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Matubia grieves the loss of onscreen lover Charles Ouda, recollects their final moments together before his sudden passing.

Jackie Matubia and Charles Ouda
Jackie Matubia and Charles Ouda

The theatre community is reeling from the devastating news of actor Charles Ouda's passing.

Recommended articles

With a distinguished career in the acting sphere and a recent engagement to former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki, Charles's sudden departure has left a profound void in the hearts of many.

The late Charles Ouda
The late Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Actor Charles Ouda dies at 38

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Ouda's untimely passing occurred on February 3, as confirmed by a statement from his family.

The news sent shockwaves through the acting industry, leaving colleagues and friends grappling with grief and disbelief.

Among those deeply affected by Charles's passing is actress Jackie Matubia, his co-star in the Showmax series 'Salem.' The duo portrayed lovers on screen and shared a close bond off-screen as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ:R Heartbreak on & off camera: Jackie Matubia in tears after married 'lover' left

Jackie took to Instagram to express her profound grief, sharing memories of happier times spent with Charles.

In a series of videos from the previous day, they were seen laughing and enjoying each other's company, oblivious to the tragedy that would soon unfold.

In her posts, Jackie conveyed her disbelief and sorrow at Charles's sudden departure. She reminisced about his vibrant spirit and zest for life, unable to come to terms with the fact that he was gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My heart is broken, Someone wakes me up, with a candle," Jackie wrote.

Jackie Matubia and the late Charles Ouda
Jackie Matubia and the late Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

With a heavy heart, Jackie expressed her longing for Charles's presence, yearning to wake up from this painful nightmare. Each post was a reminder of the depth of her loss and the void left by Charles's absence.

"Just yesterday you were so full of life Charlie. I din't think I would be recapping this day like this. It's so painful. I just want to sleep and wake up and find you have sent me 20 reels and call me J," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Ouda's passing is not just a loss to the theatre world, but a profound reminder of the fragility of life.

His talent, warmth, and infectious laughter touched the lives of many, leaving behind cherished memories that will endure.

Jackie Matubia and the late Charles Ouda
Jackie Matubia and the late Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Other celebrities have also mourned the death of Charles Ouda.

ADVERTISEMENT

kate_actress Gutted 💔💔! We have lost one of the biggest TV/film stars of our time. Charlie! Why? 💔. My deepest condolences to your family and your loved ones, to my girl @cirumuriuki 🫂😔 praying with and for you.

Hassan Sarah To have known Charlie is to have known the epitome of passion💔 Extremely gutted😢 My deepest condolences to the entire Ouda family and Ciru💔 Rest in power Charlie

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bena Wa Malines' Biography: Age, education, family, girlfriend & rise to stardom

Bena Wa Malines' Biography: Age, education, family, girlfriend & rise to stardom

Charles Ouda: Career highlights, awards, engagement to Ciru Muriuki & key projects.

Charles Ouda: Career highlights, awards, engagement to Ciru Muriuki & key projects.

Jackie Matubia mourns onscreen lover Charles Ouda, shares final moments before his death

Jackie Matubia mourns onscreen lover Charles Ouda, shares final moments before his death

Actor Charles Ouda dies at 38

Actor Charles Ouda dies at 38

Namukabo Werungah speaks on assignment that nearly saw her killed alongside colleagues

Namukabo Werungah speaks on assignment that nearly saw her killed alongside colleagues

One of my pillars is gone - Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo mourns close friend

One of my pillars is gone - Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo mourns close friend

I failed you - Comedian Nick Bigfish mourns father's death in emotional message

I failed you - Comedian Nick Bigfish mourns father's death in emotional message

Kate Actress showered with love on her birthday as she turns 37 years old

Kate Actress showered with love on her birthday as she turns 37 years old

Nikita Kering back with 'Let You Down' & 6 other fresh songs of the week

Nikita Kering back with 'Let You Down' & 6 other fresh songs of the week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ian Nene

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Pastor Victor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Comedian Flaqo

Flaqo reflects on missed moments as he recovers from mysterious illness

Mulamwah & his girlfriend Ruth K

Bestie chronicles: Mulamwah shares 1st experience of living with a pregnant woman