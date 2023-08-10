Heartbreak on & off camera: Jackie Matubia in tears after married 'lover' left

The mother of two took to Instagram on August 9 to reveal a poignant connection between her personal life and her character on the TV series 'Salem.'

Jackie Matubia's heartfelt revelation

Jackie Matubia, who portrays Zahra Mufasa in 'Salem,' left her followers intrigued as she offered a glimpse into the emotional turmoil she has faced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

With a touch of vulnerability, she posted a short clip from the show, where her character confronts her married lover about their relationship's sudden end.

The video clip showcased a powerful exchange between Jackie's character and the man. This resonated deeply with Jackie as she shared her own sentiments about grappling with a similar situation in her personal life.

"Weeh Hii nyota ni kama pia Zahra Mufasa hana," Jackie captioned the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emotions she portrayed on-screen mirrored her own experience, evoking empathy from her audience.

Pulse Live Kenya

She described how she had recently rented an apartment after a memorable weekend with the man, only to be heartbroken when he chose to end things.

The 'Zora' actor revealed the complexity of loving a married man and the emotional turmoil it brings. Her words captured the internal struggle she faced, knowing that he was committed elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man's confession of having two women in his life further intensified the parallels between Jackie's character and her own journey. The revelation underscored the pain of sharing someone's affection and attention with another person.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia - I'm a proud single mother of 2

Amid the emotional disclosure, Jackie injected a touch of humor into her post.

ADVERTISEMENT

She captioned the video with a humorous comment that drew a connection between her on-screen character's marital woes and her own experiences.

Matubia officially confirmed split from her fiancé' and the father of her second daughter, Blessing Lung'aho in July.