Media Personality Jacque Maribe penned down a message of appreciation to Citizen TV reporter Jane Chemutai Goin for being an amazing friend.

In her post, Maribe disclosed that she called Chemutai to join their campaign team and from there they became good friends who have stayed close and true to each other.

Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin with Jacque Maribe

Than You

“Appreciating this person who came in to my life when I least expected it. One day, I called this woman @chemutaigoin and said, "hi there, my name is Jacque, just wanted to say you'll be called and join the campaign team tomorrow..." she didn't believe me. Then she joined us. We worked together and became best of friends. Now we hang everyday. Miss thang I penda you over and beyond” wrote Jacque Maribe.

Following Ms Maribe’s kind words to Goin, Netizens joined the conversation saluting the two for inspiring their followers with their friendship.

Reactions

lordgichohi "She is a beautiful soul we were with her juzi at Alfaj”

iamominde “This looks like the calm before the storm... Mnakaa poa”

sinyolo86 “I don't her personally. Just see her on TV and apart from being beautiful, she is a great reporter. I enjoy watching and listening to her when she is reporting...👏👏👏😍😍”

joyblessing_028 “Such friends are few.....💜”

edwards_dinah “Naona umerudi fom, its good to see your beautiful smile back again”

marie.kesh.39 “Beautiful ladies join hands and do something good to our nation🙌👍”

jackieyadhiambo “Ata mwafanana😍”

rachelmugambi43 “An amazing soul”

mutambukipeter5gmail.com7 “Goin reports like she will not do it tomorrow...penda nyinyi sana na uambie rembo Maribe irudi studio”

aggie_alvin “Real friends are rare to find.. but when you meet them it's the best thing ❤️ keep your friendship going 😍..”

peterson_mbogo “Chemutai Goooiiinnnggga. Somebody say Ohh myy😂”

amos_480k “The similarities have it,Mtoto mzuri na Kazi nzuri🔥”

davidchelal ‘I like seeing you smiling, its my daily therapy”

kkenlin “Jemutai goin awesome reporter . Jacque stick together like twins 😘”