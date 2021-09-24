Jalang'o breaks down Sh50 million election campaign budget

Speaking in a recent interview with Robert Alai, Jalas said that the team coming up with the strategy had come to the conclusion that vying for the Lang'ata MP seat would be a costly affair.

“I was just talking with my team the other day and we were talking about how much this campaign would easily cost us. We were almost getting to Sh50 million.

"Easily at Ksh50 million because we were talking about the number of voters and wards in my constituency Lang'ata. Say t-shirts alone. You want at least 1,000 people to wear them in each ward. I have 157,000 voters. So if you are able to get to least 50% of that we are talking about crazy, crazy money," he said.

Jalang'o also explained that the high cost of running a campaign was the reason many politicians become corrupt in order to recoup their money.

Also said that Kenyans have the habit of asking politicians for money and in some cases, create fake emergencies in order to get donations.

"A typical example, a group of young men create a Whatsapp group and put a list of contributions for an alleged funeral and add a few waheshimiwa who have contributed so the pressure to match the amounts hits you," he narrated.

Jalang'o estimates corroborate a theory put out by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in an interview with NTV's Dr King'ori.

He compared Kenya to the US where voters raise money to fund their favourite candidates after buying intot their vision.

"In Kenya candidates are considered a source of money by Kenyans, even those who have sources of income. As a politician you can not hit the campaign trail without cash," he said.

"Conservative estimates show that to run for an MP seat can cost between Sh10 million and Sh50 million.

"Imagine investing in something whose returns are not commensurate with what you put in. Everyone knows an MPs salary and it doesn't come close to the campaign budget. So why would someone spend so much money to go to Parliament if not to be corrupt?," Sifuna questioned.