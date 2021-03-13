Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua has said that he has set up a Mediation Committee that will have a sit down with the Board and DCI, over the arrest of Eric Omondi.

In a tweet, Mutua said the committee which is set to meet on Monday will be led by Jalang’o and Churchill, and will also include other artistes.

This was agreed upon after Comedian Eric Omondi asked for an out of court settlement on the matter that saw him and his Wife Material 2 contestants spend a night in police custody.

Jalang’o, Churchill to lead mediation committee set to meet KFCB & DCI over Eric Omondi troubles

Upon their release, Eric was given a 48 hours ultimatum, to have all explicit videos on his social media pages deleted.

“We received an apology and request from Eric Omondi for an out of court settlement of the case against him, but apparently the explicit videos are still circulating on his social media platforms. The pornographic videos MUST be taken down by 8am Mon 15th March 2021 otherwise....

Eric has agreed to our conditions for an out of court settlement. He has agreed to take down all explicit content from his social media platforms. I have appointed a Mediation Committee led by Jalang'o, Churchill and other top artistes to meet the KFCB team and DCI on Monday,” said Ezekiel Mutua in a series of tweets.

Eric Omondi and Ezekiel Mutua

After his release, Omondi gave a public apology noting that he had, had a long call with KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua, and he echoes his sentiments that “Wife Material show doesn’t have to be dirty to sell”.

