Comedian Eric Omondi has responded to Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot following remarks he made on his arrest, on Friday.

According to Eric, the Senator has no moral authority to lecture him, and he should stop using his name to campaign for the 2022 elections. He added that Senator Cheruiyot should stick to his lane.

He noted that Ezekiel Mutua who ordered his arrest has the moral authority to address him, and that whatever issue there was, they had already worked it out.

Eric Omondi's 1 request to Ezekiel Mutua during live TV interview

“DR. Ezekiel Mutua is a moral cop and has the moral authority to address me and we have talked with him and agreed amicably. But this THIEF has no moral authority to address me. Where does a local senator get the audacity to address the PRESIDENT of an entire CONTINENT. Bwana Cheruiyot naona umeanza ku campaign na kutafuta kura na Jina yangu, fanya tu kazi utakua sawa bro. Stay on your lane YOUNG MAN ama ntakuja hapo nikungoe hizo MENO NONSENSE,” said Eric Omondi.

His words came shortly after Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said he supported the move by Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua to have Eric Omondi arrested.

The Senator said he is a big fan of art, but what Eric Omondi was doing is not anywhere close to art and he needs help.

Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot

“I support @EzekielMutua on his action to reign in on Eric Omondi. I am a big fan of art. I consume a lot of it. But what Eric was doing is not art. There is no art in depicting naked girls and groping them for the cameras. Eric needs help,” said Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Read Also: Comedian Eric Omondi & Wife Material Contestants Released