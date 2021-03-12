Comedian Eric Omondi has been forced to issue a public apology, hours after being released from police custody, over his Wife Material show.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Omondi mentioned that he had a long call with KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua and now he echoes his sentiments that “Wife Material doesn’t have to be dirty to sell”.

“I have had a very long phone call with my very good friend Daktari Ezekiel Mutua and he is of the very strong opinion that #WifeMaterial does not have to be dirty to sell. I completely agree with him and I have sent him a personal apology. The intention has always been to entertain and not to offend and I'd like to apologize to anyone who was offended🙏🙏🙏” reads Omondi's apology.

The funnyman went on to explain that the idea of Wife Material show has always been to bring East Africa and Africa together through Entertainment.

“The whole idea behind #WifeMaterial is to bring East Africa and Africa together through Entertainment...The Vision is to take over Africa and the Dream is to lift the East African and Kenyan flags to the World and that requires a rigorous and vigorous creative process. In order to compete Internationally we need to put our best feet forward. The creative process can be long and tedious and whenever a new idea is born it comes with a lot of teething problems. WE PROMISE TO BE BETTER AND DO BETTER🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇹🇿🇰🇪🇺🇬

SIGNED

PRESIDENT OF ENTERTAINMENT AFRICA,” reads Eric Omondi’s post.

Omondi Freed

Comedian Eric Omondi and part of his Wife Material show contestants were released on Friday on a Sh50K police bond.

They will be charged in court on March 18. Their release from police custody was confirmed by Nairobi Central Division Commander, Mark Wanjala.

In a statement, KFCB said that the comedian was arrested for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which prohibits production and distribution of unauthorized films, and in this case his Wife Material series.

"The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested one Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorized films dubbed "Wife Material", read the KFCB statement.

