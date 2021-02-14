Celebrated Media Personality Jalang’o has promised to raise Sh1 million for Ex-Tahidi High Actor Omosh, following the virality of his heartbreaking story, struggling to make ends meet.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Kiss 100 Presenter mentioned that he will be hosting Omosh on Tuesday on Bonga Na Jalas, where he will ensure he gets him money to restart his life again.

“This hurts me soo much...I will host Omosh on Tuesday and I promise to raise him 1million bob to restart his life again! Tune in! Tuesday 1pm!” shared Jalang’o.

Jalang'o and Omosh

The Omosh Story

For the past few days, Omosh has been a trending topic after confessing that he has been struggling to put food on the table. In a viral video, the actor is seen in tears as he appeals to Kenyans for help. Omosh stated that he had been depending on his friends to provide for his family.

"Life has been so difficult. I cannot provide meals for my family. My children are even wondering what has become of me...There is nothing as hard as waking up every morning and there is nowhere I am going. You see people going to work and coming back and you have nowhere to go. It is very painful," said Omosh

Also Read: Radio Maisha presenter weds Switch TV sweetheart in beautiful Nikah ceremony [Photo

Helping Hand

A good number of Kenyans have also expressed the willingness to help the former Tahidi High actor get back to his feet.

Maria's Dorea Chege aka Magie

“It's not that I have much to give But using the platform that I have am more than willing to help him.

Team Maggie; anyone willing to join me through this comment below. I will visit him and give y'all details on how you can also help. #istandwithomosh💪”

Alinur Mohamed

“I have been touched after watching a video of Tahidi High's Omosh breaking into tears as he pleads for help. He was my favorite actor in Tahidi High thanks to his acting skills. Like many other Kenyans I am going to stand with him financially so that he can bounce back to life”

Njoro the Comedian

“This one broke me...😭😭 Let's help plz..Omosh”

Guardian Angel

“Inauma jama inauma sana. Ukiona mwanaume amefika place kama hii, inauma sana. This has been the history of Our stars in this industry. Wasanii wenzangu itabidi tufungue macho. Whoever can get his number kindly share on my Dm”

Also Read: Harmonize introduces new girlfriend months after being dumped by Mzungu wife (Photos)