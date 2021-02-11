On Wednesday, Media Personality, Jalang’o put up a message of appreciation to his Boss Caroline Mutoko, saluting her for being instrumental in his success and shaping the man he is today.

In his post, a thankful Jalang’o mentioned that he got his hustling skills from Ms Mutoko who have always believed in him since way back.

“Got my A hustle game from the best...@caroline.mutoko Thank you for believing in me from day 1! Love you to death!!” reads Jalang’o’s message to Caroline Mutoko.

Caroline was the first-ever radio personality to show Jalang'o the ropes when he first joined Kiss 100 many years ago.

Jalang'o ND Caroline Mutoko

At that time, Jalang’o used to host the breakfast show with Ms Mutoko who is currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Radio Africa.

Years later, Jalang’o exited the station to join Radio Maisha, then Hot 96, Milele FM and now he is back at Kiss 100.

On November 24, 2020, Mutoko penned down a congratulatory message to Jalang’o who was graduating from Daystar University with his first Degree.

“Jalango! know I said this to you, but I must say it again here and ask my people to congratulate you as well. You've done me proud on this achievement. Onwards and upwards ” wrote Caroline Mutoko.

Caroline Mutoko

Arrested

In 2008, a day after marking the 45th Jamhuri Day, Caroline Mutoko and Jalang’o were among 52 Kenyans who were arrested across the country for their opinions on food prices that had hit an all-time high.

“TBT! This day we had been arrested! Shida ilikuwa Unga! Prices of basic commodities had hit an all-time high and we were out there pushing the government to do something! Tulijua hatujui! My boss @caroline.mutoko was my only hope that we will be released but look at her face! Kimeumana Boss I’ll always love You! I learnt radio from the best! @larryasego is at the back!” wrote Jalang’o.

TBT photo of when Caroline Mutoko, Jalang'o and Larry sego were arrested

Chief Marketing Officer

On the other hand, Caroline Mutoko has been at Radio Africa for over 20 years. She hosted the breakfast show on Kiss 100 for 13 years and served as the Programme Controller for six years. She is currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Radio Africa.

