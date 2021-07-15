Jalang'o reveals first salary at Kiss 100 and how he splashed it

Kiss 100 presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has revealed how he spent his first salary after landing his first job at the station.

He was speaking to his colleague Chito Ndhlovu with whom they were discussing how they splashed their first paycheques on air.

At the time Jalang’o was co-hosting the Kiss 100 breakfast show alongside Caroline Mutoko who also arranged for him to get his first car loan.

He had come from an industry where he was used to getting paid small inconsistent wages as an actor at the Kenya National Theatre and was surprised at receiving such a huge amount of money at once.

“You click (on the ATM) and you see Sh40,000! Nilitoa Sh2,000 kwanza nikaenda Mc Frys, called Otoyo and told him I’ll buy him chicken.

“I changed my bed and upgraded my TV from Aucma to Sony. I think it was Sh18,000 to Sh20,000,” Jalang’o recalled.

Over the years his pay multiplied ten folds and even makes more money from his side hustles than his day job.

He works at Radio Africa Group which is known to pay celebrities quite well, as evidenced in Shaffie Weru’s salary of Ksh 600,000 attached to his suit against the company.

On the other hand, Chito said he used his first paycheck to take his parents for dinner at one of Nairobi’s high-end hotels.

At the time, Chito was working for 1 FM which was shut down in 2019 when the owne decided to pursue other interests.

“I got my money and bought my parents dinner at Sankara Hotel. They were happy but that dinner cost like half my salary,” he said.

Many Kenyans are rarely educated about how to spend their first salary, setting a bad precedence for the rest of their productive life.

Earning your first pay cheque after years of relying on your parents for financial support may give you the thrilling feeling of finally becoming an adult.

You can now spend your hard-earned money on what you want without being accountable to your parents.

Unfortunately, being a working adult usually also means having to be more responsible and conscientious over what you are spending your monthly salary on.