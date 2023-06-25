The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Janet Otieno celebrates 26th wedding anniversary with brand new Range Rover [PHOTOS]

Amos Robi

The anniversary event was attended by a number of celebrities in the gospel industry including Size 8, Betty Bayo, Rev Lucy Natasha, DJ Mo among others

Gospel singer Janet Otieno and her husband during their 26th marriage anniversary
Gospel singer Janet Otieno and her husband during their 26th marriage anniversary

Gospel singer Janet Otieno on Saturday, June 24 marked a significant milestone in her life as she celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary in style.

The talented artist, known for gospel hit songs such as 'Napokea Kwako,' 'Roho Wako,' and 'Asante,' was left speechless when she received a remarkable gift from her beloved husband and partners: a brand-new Range Rover.

Sharing her joyous experience on Instagram, Janet expressed her gratitude for the beautiful event and heartfelt appreciation for her husband. She conveyed her unwavering love and devotion, proclaiming that she would joyfully say "I Do" again if given the chance.

"26 Years of Love and Commitment: Today I am celebrating a lifetime of love and gratitude. I am so grateful to God for His unending presence in our enduring union. To my beloved Mr. Otieno, I would joyfully say 'I Do' again if I was asked to," Janet shared.

In celebration of the big day, Janet was gifted a brand new Range Rover by her husband.

Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

The celebration was made even more memorable by the presence of dear family and friends who joined the couple in commemorating this significant milestone. Janet expressed her heartfelt thanks to all those who made their anniversary celebration an unforgettable experience.

"The venue was beautiful, with beautiful decor. The cake was a masterpiece, and the thoughtful gifts we received were truly touching. Above all, we were deeply moved by the prayers extended to us on this special occasion.

"We cannot express enough gratitude to all the people who were involved in making this celebration a reality. God bless you so much," Janet expressed her appreciation.

Present for the celebrations were Janet's 'Oh Sisters' colleagues who include Size 8, Betty Bayo, Betty Bayo and Priscillah Ndanu Maina.

Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

As Janet and her husband basked in the love and warmth surrounding their anniversary, they reflected on their enduring commitment and the blessings they have received throughout their journey together.

Below are photos from the anniversary :

Gospel singer Janet Otieno and her husband during their 26th marriage anniversary
Gospel singer Janet Otieno and her husband during their 26th marriage anniversary Gospel singer Janet Otieno and her husband during their 26th marriage anniversary Pulse Live Kenya
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary
Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Janet Otieno's 26 Wedding Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya
