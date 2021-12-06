Jay-Z and Will Smith set to produce new documentary series

The three-part series titled 'Let The World See' will follow the story of Mamie Till-Mobley's torturous path to getting justice for son, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American who was lynched to death.

The project will be ABC’s second contribution to the Till family, following another limited series 'Women of the Movement', which will also debut on January 6.

The special limited docuseries will reportedly also focus on the civil rights movement that followed after Till-Mobley stood up for her son after his gruesome murder in 1955.

“'Let The World See' is a fresh and deep examination of Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight to bring her son’s body home to Chicago and her pivotal yet heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which ultimately served as a turning point for the civil rights movement,” ABC writes.

The series executive produced by Jay-Z and produced by Smith via his Westbrook studios, will feature real accounts from Till’s family including interviews with his cousins, a witness of the abduction, activists, FBI agents, lawyers, and more.