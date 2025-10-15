Kimani Mbugua dies in Mombasa

Former Citizen TV and NTV journalist Kimani Mbugua has passed away while undergoing treatment at the Mombasa Women Empowerment Mental Rescue Centre, where he had been admitted for mental health rehabilitation. The news was announced by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who had been supporting Mbugua’s recovery over the past year.

Sonko revealed that the 29-year-old may have taken his own life, though investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death.

“I am saddened to hear about the premature demise of former Citizen TV and NTV journalist Kimani Mbugua at the Mombasa Women Empowerment Mental Rescue Centre. It is believed that he may have taken his own life. I will issue a comprehensive statement once the police report is out,” Sonko said.

The former governor further extended his sympathies to Mbugua’s family and friends, urging the public to remember them in prayer during this difficult time. “In the meantime, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Kimani's family, friends and relatives. I pray that God provides them with strength and comfort during this challenging time. May God rest his soul in eternal peace,” he added.

Promising start in media

Kimani Mbugua’s journey into journalism began at a young age. A graduate of Moi University, he studied Communication and Journalism before joining Nation Media Group as a trainee reporter at just 19 years old.

He quickly rose through the ranks and later moved to Royal Media Services, where he worked with Citizen TV, Hot 96, and Inooro FM.



His youthful energy, charm, and curiosity made him one of the most promising entertainment journalists of his generation.

A battle with mental health issues

Despite his early success, Mbugua’s career took a painful turn around 2020. His father revealed that his struggles began after his drink was allegedly spiked during a birthday celebration. The incident marked the beginning of a long battle with mental illness.

Mbugua later opened up about his experiences with bipolar disorder, depression, and psychosis, admitting to facing severe financial and emotional strain as he sought treatment in various hospitals, including Mathari Mental Hospital.

In 2024, his deteriorating condition caught public attention after comedian Oga Obinna and Mike Sonko intervened to help him get professional care.

In his own words, how Kimani Mbugua's mental health struggles began #PulseYouthMtaani features journalist Kimani Mbugua, who rose through the ranks at NTV and Citizen to become a household name.

Sonko facilitated his admission to the Mombasa Women Empowerment Mental Rescue Centre, where he also covered his medical expenses.