TV and Radio Presenter Joey Muthengi has announced her exit from Capital FM’s afternoon show The Jam984.

In the announcement seen by Pulse Live, Ms Muthengi said she needs to take a break and therefore, will no longer be part of the show.

She went on to appreciate fans for their love and support, promising to be back back on air as soon as she can.

Media Personality Joey Muthengi

“I just want to thank you all so much for embracing me on @thejam984 on @CapitalFMKenya. I will no longer be on that particular show but your support has meant the world to me. I need to take a break for now but I will be back n better as soon as I can. Hip Hop Heads unite!” said Joey Muthengi.

Joey's exit comes about 1 year and 7 months after she joined Capital FM, replacing Cess Mutungi who quit from “The Jam984” after 10 years of holding it down on the airwaves.

While at Capital Joey Muthengi co-hosted The Jam984 alongside Martin Kariuki with whom they had created great chemistry and fans always died to listen to them rock the airwaves.