John-Allan Namu's message after appointment to Reuters Institute Advisory Board

The board is made up of high profile international figures from news organisations, technology companies, media policymaking and academia.

Namu was among the three journalists appointed to the board on February 7, 2023.

"I am honoured to be joining the Reuters Institute's Advisory Board. I am very excited about the opportunity to learn and contribute to thought leadership in journalism,” he said in a post.

The board noted that the three new members will provide valuable guidance in creating a network between the institute and major organisations in the world of journalism.

John-Allan Namu is a renowned media figure who has made a significant impact in the journalism industry.

He is the CEO and co-founder of Africa Uncensored, a media company that specializes in public interest investigative journalism and in-depth reporting.

Throughout his almost 20-year career, John-Allan has honed his skills in investigative filmmaking.

He has received several awards including the prestigious CNN African Journalist of the Year award.

His fellow new colleagues on the board are Luz Mely Reyes and Zaffar Abbas.

Luz Mely Reyes is a highly accomplished Venezuelan multimedia journalist and the co-founder of Efecto Cocuyo, a digital media organization dedicated to independent journalism.

She has been at the helm of the organization since its inception in 2015 and has received recognition for her work with several awards, including the Gabo Prize (2018), the Franco-German Human Rights Prize (2019), and the CPJ Prize for Freedom of Expression (2018).

Luz Mely also founded Venezuela Migrante, a platform focused on covering the mobility of Venezuelans globally.

Zaffar Abbas is a prominent editor at Dawn, Pakistan's leading English-language newspaper. Before joining Dawn, Zaffar honed his skills at Pakistani news magazine; The Herald and served as the Pakistan correspondent for BBC World.