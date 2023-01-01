Seasoned investigative journalist John-Allan Namu unveils new TV show [Video]

The eight-episode documentary series dubbed ‘TheLastDoor’ comprises headline-hitting cases in the recent past and will air on Maisha Magic Plus.

“Been missing a good true-crime docu-series? We've got you! The team at @afuncensored and I have been working on this since June. 8 episodes from some very infamous cases, airing JAN 2023 on @maishamagicplus,” Namu announced on his Twitter.

Among the cases featured in the crime series are the murder of the Kianjokoma brothers, the death of Tecra Muigai and the bodies found in River Yala.

After leaving mainstream media in 2015, Namu co-founded Africa Uncensored which has been actively telling stories which he said he had no freedom of telling in mainstream media.

“The mainstream environment is just becoming smaller and smaller and that has to be said! Sometimes we editorialize where we should not and that is not what investigative journalism is about. You have to have the freedom to tell your stories,” Namu said in a past interview with NTV.

In October 2021, Namu was one of the journalists who contributed to the revelation of the extent of the Kenyatta family's wealth.

John Allan Namu also published a video expose titled Pandora Papers: Kenyatta’s Secret Companies, which detailed the complex web of the first family’s wealth stashed abroad.

Pulse Live Kenya