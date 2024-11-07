Inside Josh Wonder's world: Tribe, education, career, ideal woman, cheating drama

Raised in Nairobi’s Satellite area, Josh’s family originally hails from Mumias in Butere.

His journey from growing up in the bustling city to becoming a well-known name on social media is a story of discovery, ambition, and a few personal lessons along the way.

Early life & education

Josh grew up in Nairobi and attended primary school in the city. For high school, he moved back to his family’s roots, attending Butere Boys High School, where he became known for his vibrant personality.

Embracing his nickname 'Josh Wonder', he later attended Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to study computer engineering.

After a year, he discovered his passion lay in media, prompting him to switch to Daystar University’s Electronic Media programme at the Valley Road campus.

What does Josh Wonder do for work?

Today, Josh Wonder is known for his work as a lifestyle creator and influencer. He uses his platform to share content about his personal life, interests, and experiences.

His unique approach to lifestyle content has earned him a large following on social media, making him one of Kenya’s well-known influencers.

Relationship with Ajib Gathoni

Josh’s relationship with content creator Ajib Gathoni has been a topic of public interest. The two were together for two years, and their relationship seemed promising at the beginning.

In a past interview, Josh described their relationship as amazing, with both families being close friends. They had even made formal introductions to each other’s families.

However, their relationship took a turn after Josh’s birthday. He noted that his ex partner’s behaviour changed drastically.

Josh revealed that he had been shocked by the changes in her character, as she began acting in ways that didn’t align with the person he thought he knew. He also mentioned that her actions, including infidelity, started to take a toll on their relationship.

Josh explained that he noticed his partner was allegedly sleeping with another man, and that this behaviour was repeated on several occasions with different people. Despite trying to work through it, Josh eventually realised he couldn’t continue in a relationship that was affecting his well-being.

He mentioned that the experience taught him an important lesson: not to get too involved in a partner’s life to the point of neglecting your own. The breakup, though painful, was a learning experience for Josh, and he was grateful that it didn’t result in any children.

Aftermath: Relationship with Kendy Q?

Months after his breakup with Ajib, Josh was linked to Kendy Q, a woman who had once been close to Ajib.

Josh and Kendy created content together, which led fans to speculate that they were in a relationship.

While neither of them confirmed the rumours, the two seemed to have a strong connection, and it was clear to their followers that there was more to their collaboration than just professional content creation.

This relationship sparked controversy among Ajib’s fans, who believed that Kendy had crossed a line by becoming involved with Josh after his split from Ajib.

The situation became even more complicated recently when Josh was accused of cheating on Kendy with another woman named Winnie. This alleged affair went viral after a video surfaced showing Josh kissing this woman.

Fans quickly took to social media, celebrating what they saw as 'karma' for Kendi. Many believed that this was a form of poetic justice, as they saw Kendi’s actions as coming back to bite her.

Content creator Njambi took it upon herself to dig deeper into the situation, uncovering private conversations between Josh and Winnie.

In these chats, Winnie seemed to express concren about the attention they were receiving online, while Josh appeared unfazed by the drama surrounding the incident.

Kendy Q’s reaction

Despite the growing rumours and scandal, Kendy Q has maintained her focus on her own content and career.

She responded to several comments on her social media posts, stating that these kinds of situations are not surprising, and that she wasn’t bothered by the attention.