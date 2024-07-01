Details of Joyce Gituro's new role in Machakos County Gov't

Former Radio Jambo presenter Joyce Gituro has been appointed as the Public Communications and E-Government Officer for the Machakos County Government.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti made the announcement, alongside the appointment of three other key officials in different departments.

Governor Ndeti took to her social media pages to express her optimism about the new appointments, emphasising the importance of the roles and the positive impact they are expected to have on the county.

"I have today witnessed the swearing in into office 3 Chief Officers following their vetting and approval by the County Assembly of Machakos. The officers are:

Francis Munyambu - Department of Inspectorate and Emergency Services, Joyce Gituro - Department of Public Communications and E-Government, Dr. Juliana Ndunge - Department of Sewerage, Sanitation, and Waste Management.

"I take this opportunity to wish them God's guidance and wisdom as they serve the great people of Machakos County in fulfilling our clarion call Chakula Mezani, Pesa Mfukoni," read Governor Ndeti's post.

Joyce Gituro's gratitude

Joyce Gituro expressed her gratitude on her Instagram page, highlighting her appreciation for the opportunity and the support she has received.

"I have so much to say about this appointment but for now allow me to thank the Almighty God for His mercies that are new every morning, Governor Wavinya Ndeti for believing in me," she said.

Gituro also thanked his children and friends, who she said have been patient with her throughout.

"My dear daughter and two sons for loving me always, my immediate and extended family members for being there and for ALL my friends for being very very patient with me. Indeed let the Lord lead the way to my new territory. Blessings," read Gituro's post in conclusion.

Transition in leadership

Gituro's new role in the county government follows the departure of former NTV news anchor Daniel Mule, who previously held the position.