The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Details of Joyce Gituro's new role in Machakos County Gov't

Amos Robi

The former Radio Citizen presenter took the oath of office on July 1, 2024

Joyce Gituro appointed Public communications and E-government officer for Machakos County Government
Joyce Gituro appointed Public communications and E-government officer for Machakos County Government
  • Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti announced the appointment, along with three other key officials
  • Governor Ndeti expressed optimism about the new appointments and emphasised their importance
  • Joyce Gituro expressed gratitude for the opportunity and the support received on her Instagram page

Recommended articles

Former Radio Jambo presenter Joyce Gituro has been appointed as the Public Communications and E-Government Officer for the Machakos County Government.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti made the announcement, alongside the appointment of three other key officials in different departments.

Governor Ndeti took to her social media pages to express her optimism about the new appointments, emphasising the importance of the roles and the positive impact they are expected to have on the county.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have today witnessed the swearing in into office 3 Chief Officers following their vetting and approval by the County Assembly of Machakos. The officers are:

  1. Francis Munyambu - Department of Inspectorate and Emergency Services,
  2. Joyce Gituro - Department of Public Communications and E-Government,
  3. Dr. Juliana Ndunge - Department of Sewerage, Sanitation, and Waste Management.

"I take this opportunity to wish them God's guidance and wisdom as they serve the great people of Machakos County in fulfilling our clarion call Chakula Mezani, Pesa Mfukoni," read Governor Ndeti's post.

Joyce Gituro appointed Public communications and E-government officer for Machakos County Government
Joyce Gituro appointed Public communications and E-government officer for Machakos County Government Joyce Gituro appointed Public communications and E-government officer for Machakos County Government Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Joyce Gituro momentarily confused as son Jakes teams with Lotan for on-air surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Joyce Gituro expressed her gratitude on her Instagram page, highlighting her appreciation for the opportunity and the support she has received.

"I have so much to say about this appointment but for now allow me to thank the Almighty God for His mercies that are new every morning, Governor Wavinya Ndeti for believing in me," she said.

Joyce Gituro
Joyce Gituro Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Joyce Gituro - I tried dating, but it got to a point I felt like afadhali nirudi kwa bwanangu

ADVERTISEMENT

Gituro also thanked his children and friends, who she said have been patient with her throughout.

"My dear daughter and two sons for loving me always, my immediate and extended family members for being there and for ALL my friends for being very very patient with me. Indeed let the Lord lead the way to my new territory. Blessings," read Gituro's post in conclusion.

Machakos Govevernor Wavinya Ndeti
Machakos Govevernor Wavinya Ndeti Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Single & strong! 13 Kenyan celebrities who proudly embrace single motherhood

ADVERTISEMENT

Gituro's new role in the county government follows the departure of former NTV news anchor Daniel Mule, who previously held the position.

Mule has moved on to join the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) as the Deputy Director and Head of Public Affairs and Communication.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Against all odds! Warren & Whitney silence haters with a healthy, bouncing baby boy

Against all odds! Warren & Whitney silence haters with a healthy, bouncing baby boy

Details of Joyce Gituro's new role in Machakos County Gov't

Details of Joyce Gituro's new role in Machakos County Gov't

Cess Mutungi's replacement on Classic 105 & why Jaymo Ule Msee is exiting radio

Cess Mutungi's replacement on Classic 105 & why Jaymo Ule Msee is exiting radio

Sent home for good: Real reason viral nanny Rosie will never return to Lebanon

Sent home for good: Real reason viral nanny Rosie will never return to Lebanon

Damarie Saada Kalonzo's academic profile, schools attended & human rights career

Damarie Saada Kalonzo's academic profile, schools attended & human rights career

Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?

Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?

Eric Latiff's 27-year media career, business ventures he owns & personal life

Eric Latiff's 27-year media career, business ventures he owns & personal life

Don't be chickens! Karen Nyamu hits back after company labels her a liar

Don't be chickens! Karen Nyamu hits back after company labels her a liar

African content creators 'reap' big from anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

African content creators 'reap' big from anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita loses YouTube Channel hours after declaring stand on Finance Bill

Kenyan actor Wanjiku Stephens (Instagram)

Wanjiku Stephens’ content pulled amid Finance Bill protests, faces possible ban

Baby mama & alleged wife to the late Fred Omondi

Fred Omondi's 'wife' speaks on how they met, as she welcomes her co-wives

Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja'

Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?