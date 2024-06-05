The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Joyce Gituro momentarily confused as son Jakes teams with Lotan for on-air surprise

Amos Robi

Jakes and his mother Gituro have become popular for their funny online skits

  • Jakes expresses deep admiration for his mother's influence on his career path, reminiscing about accompanying her to radio shows as a child
  • Jakes, a popular Homeboyz Radio presenter, followed in his mother's footsteps in the radio industry
  • Jakes and Joyce are known for their entertaining social media skits and genuine connection

Homeboyz Radio presenter Jakes Nyanjom melted hearts as he teamed up with his colleague Lotan to pull off a heartwarming surprise for his mother, Joyce Wa Gituro.

The duo orchestrated a clever ruse that initially left Joyce perplexed but ultimately led to joy and laughter.

The surprise began with a phone call to Joyce from someone claiming to be from Jakes' office, alleging that Jakes had been caught engaging in questionable behaviour near the premises.

Naturally concerned, Joyce questioned why the office hadn't taken charge of the situation directly.

READ: Radio queen Joyce Gituro recounts being carjacked by a fan in Nairobi

However, before confusion could escalate, Lotan intervened, revealing the true purpose of the call: to wish Joyce a happy birthday.

The unexpected turn of events left all three parties in fits of laughter.

Jakes, the youngest son of Joyce Wa Gituro, has followed in his mother's footsteps by pursuing a career in radio.

At just 18 years old, Jakes has already made waves in the industry, recently stepping into the shoes of Kerry Martin at Homeboyz Radio after Martin's departure for Kiss FM.

In an interview with SPM buzz, Jakes expressed his deep admiration for his mother's influence on his career path.

He fondly reminisced about accompanying her to radio shows as a child, highlighting his passion for entertainment and the invaluable lessons he learned from her.

"Way back when I was young I used to tell my mum who used to go to the Sunday show to wake me up so that we could go together,” Nyanjom said," Jakes shared.

READ: Joyce Gituro - I tried dating, but it got to a point I felt like afadhali nirudi kwa bwanangu

Known for their entertaining social media skits, Jakes and Joyce have captured the hearts of many with their lighthearted banter and genuine connection.

Joyce, a veteran radio presenter who previously graced the airwaves of Radio Citizen and Radio Jambo, now runs her own communications company after years of success in the industry.

Joyce's illustrious career at Radio Citizen, spanning from 2004 to 2011, cemented her status as a respected voice in Kenyan media.

READ: Media queen Joyce Gituro reveals the red flags she assumed & why her marriage failed

Her partnership with Jerida Andayi on a popular show endeared her to listeners nationwide, paving the way for her entrepreneurial endeavours post-radio.

