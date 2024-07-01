Many phases of Joyce Gituro: 'Tausi' actor, radio boss, single mom & now gov't officer

Joyce Gituro is a well-known Kenyan media personality renowned for her contributions to the radio industry.

She has made a significant impact in the broadcasting field, primarily working with some of Kenya's top radio stations.

Gituro gained prominence during her tenure at Radio Citizen, where she served as the Head of Radio. Her leadership and engaging presence on air contributed to the station's popularity.

Beyond her role in radio management, Joyce Gituro is also celebrated for her work as a presenter, where her charismatic and relatable style has endeared her to many listeners.

She has hosted various shows, touching on a wide range of topics from current affairs to lifestyle issues, further cementing her status as a versatile and influential figure in Kenyan media.

Her career has been marked by dedication to excellence in broadcasting, making her a respected name in the industry.

Early life & education

Joyce Gituro was born in Central Kenya but brought up in Eldoret. Her father had five wives, 33 children and Joyce’s mother was the last wife.

Their father tried as much as he could to be fair to all his children but there were still challenges that came with being in a polygamous family in that she struggled to build a genuine relationship with her parents.

Joyce Gituro went to Turbo Girls School in Uasin Gishu County.

She proceeded to Daystar University where she studied media and public relations between 2007 and 2011.

She also did her masters in business and corporate communications at the same university between 2019 and 2023.

Media Career

Joyce Gituro started out as an actor in the TV show Tausi. She was playing the role of Maya. During the show she met MP Sabina Chege who was also actor. Sabina told Joyce she had a good voice that could be on radio.

She was introduced to people at Coro FM when it was starting. While at Coro she was poached by new entrant Kameme FM to as a voice artist.

While at Kameme she was poached by Radio Citizen which had just opened. It was different because she was used to vernacular station but at Radio Citizen she felt at home broadcasting in Swahili.

In 2018, she left Radio Citizen where she was head of radio for Milele FM where she rose to the position of head of programs. She was in charge of six radio stations.

In 2019, she resigned due to personal reasons and thought she was done with radio. She was then given an offer at Radio Jambo for a weekly Sunday show.

Joyce Gituro now works as a chief officer in the Public Communications and E-Government Officer department in Machakos County Government.

In terms on entrepreneurship, Joyce has started many outfits such as SemaNaJG Communications Limited, Mountain Digital Media and Miles Ahead Services.

Divorce and Lessons from Her Failed Marriage

Renowned Kenyan media personality Joyce Gituro has previously opened up about the challenges she faced during her marriage and the lessons she has learned from the experience.

Gituro revealed that she had noticed several red flags early on in her relationship, including her partner's insecurity and the fact that they were never friends before becoming a couple.

Despite these warning signs, she chose to overlook them.

"I had seen a lot of red flags but I assumed them. One of the red flags was insecurity...We were also never friends. Before him, I had a daughter from a previous union," Gituro explained.

The relationship further deteriorated when Gituro's husband became increasingly withdrawn, immersing himself in church activities and neglecting his family. Gituro tried to get him back, even involving his parents, but her efforts were futile.

"My husband got into church and he became lost. I tried getting him back without success. I even involved his parents but he never listened. One day he just took his stuff and left for a whole year," Gituro recounted.

Gituro's children were deeply affected by their father's sudden disappearance, constantly asking where he was. Gituro resorted to telling them that he had died, only to later have the difficult conversation about his being alive.

Through this experience, Gituro has learned the importance of thoroughly vetting a potential partner and ensuring compatibility before committing to a relationship. She advises others to "do a background check on the person you are dating" and ensure that their values align.

Despite the challenges, Gituro has emerged stronger and more self-assured. She now exudes confidence and has a clear understanding of her own worth and the qualities she seeks in a future partner.

Challenges of dating as a single mother, according to Joyce Gituro

Joyce expressed the difficulties she faced while attempting to date as a single mother. She admitted to reaching a point where she considered returning to her former husband, realising that dating as a single mother presented its own set of challenges.

"I tried dating during that time. Let me tell you I got to a point where I was alike waaah, afadhali nirudi hata kwa yule bwanangu. There is this thing about dating as a single mother. People date you differently," she said.

She highlighted the unique treatment single mothers receive in the dating world, acknowledging the respect she holds for men who embrace single mothers and show genuine love and respect for their children without ulterior motives.

"I respect men who marry single mothers and they bond, love, and respect their kids and they move on na hawana appetite ya pesa," she said.

Joyce speaks about her two-year relationship as a single mother

Reflecting on her own experiences, Joyce recounted a relationship she entered that lasted two years. Initially promising, the relationship with a mature individual eventually revealed its shortcomings.

"Dating as a single mother nilishtuka. I tried dating that time and I got into a relationship that lasted for two years. Initially it was a very good relationship with a mature person but with time unaanza kuona where are we headed?" Joyce questioned.