Joyce Omondi quits Switch TV

Singer and TV presenter Joyce Omondi has called it quits from Red Cross owned station Switch TV, where she has been hosting morning show Full Circle.

Ms Omondi’s departure from the station was announced on Friday, when she hosted her last show.

A social media post by Switch TV said that her time at the station had come to an end, and she will be replaced by Mwikali Mary, who has been part of the entertainment show Chat Spot.

The station also wished Ms Omondi the best in the new journey she will be taking up.

“The curtain closes on it today but indeed the show must go on and @mwikalimary will take on from here, as the new host of #FullCircle Thank you very much @joyceomondi for being part of @switchtvke . We wish you all the best!!! Ciao #fullcirclewithjoyce #fridaymotivation #fridayvibe #fridaythoughts,” wrote Switch TV.

“Don't they look amazing??😍😍 Allow us to have this as the #picoftheweek as we say goodbye to @joyceomondi and introduce to you the new host of #FullCircle @mwikalimary @joyceomondi asante sana. @mwikalimary karibu sana. #picoftheweek #insta4good #fridaymotivation #fridayvibes #friday motivation,” said Switch TV in another post.

It however, remains unclear why she decided to part ways with the station, or where she is headed to.

Joyce Omondi’s exit comes after working for the station for One year and seven months.

“Aaaaah!! *pinches self Here we go....! Join me every Monday to Friday, LIVE from 8 to 9am for #FullCircleWithJoyce, my brand new talk and lifestyle show on @switchtvke starting this Monday January 7th! I'm looking forward to honest, authentic and inspiring conversations with you delivered with lots of fun, style and sass!#choosejoy #notbymight #notbypower #byHisSpirit,” said Joyce Omondi as she joined the Red Cross owned TV station.