Juliani adds new twist to Finance Bill protests as Mutua faces public fury

Rapper and activist Juliani has announced his intention to join hundreds of Gen Z youth on Thursday afternoon in Nairobi for protests against the 2024 Finance Bill.

The protests, scheduled for their second day this week, aim to pressure Parliament to reject the bill.

Juliani confirms his presence at the Finance Bill protests

The first wave of protests began on Tuesday when the Finance Planning Committe presented the bill's report in Parliament.

Juliani confirmed his participation on his X page. He urged the youth to arm themselves not only with essentials like water, phones, and handkerchiefs but also with music equipment such as Bluetooth speakers.

He emphasised that the protests should resemble a celebration rather than an act of destruction, suggesting that music would help energize the protesters.

“Caution: How about a full celebration tomorrow. People should bring Bluetooth speakers. We’ll accept any playlist that can motivate and energize people. Kaende kaende!” Juliani wrote.

Netizens rally support and criticise leaders

As the protests gain momentum, netizens have rallied to pressure celebrities and leaders to stand with them. The call to action has not only been about joining the protests but actively participating in them.

Among those who have faced significant backlash is Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

CS Mutua, who has a history with Juliani through his ex-wife Lilian Nga’nga, condemned the protests, blaming them for injuries sustained by an anti-riot police officer.

Senior police officer David Maina of the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) lost both arms when a teargas canister exploded in his hands before he could deploy it.

Mutua’s comments sparked outrage, with many criticizing him for seemingly siding against the protesters.

Alfred Mutua faces public wrath

Since his statement, Mutua has been a trending topic on X, with users sharing content condemning his remarks.

The criticism intensified as some netizens sent him messages involving his ex-wife and Juliani, capturing screenshots and sharing them with their followers.

This act reflects the heightened emotions and personal stakes involved in the ongoing protests.

Juliani wins hearts of protesters

In contrast, Juliani’s decision to join the protests has won him the admiration of many demonstrators.

His call for a peaceful, music-filled protest resonates with the youth, who are eager to express their dissent in a positive and impactful way.