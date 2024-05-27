Juliani's multi-million building to be demolished following CS' orders

The Dandora Hip Hop City building, in the heart of Dandora, is facing imminent demolition.

The center, which has served as a vital hub for local youth and artists for over seven years, has been notified that it will be torn down due to its proximity to the Dandora River.

This follows an order by the Ministry of Interior that all buildings located near rivers should be demolished.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news broke through emotional social media posts from both Dandora Hip Hop City's official Twitter account and its founder, renowned Kenyan rapper Juliani.

The center, located 30 meters from the river, has been a sanctuary for young people seeking to express themselves through hip-hop, dance, and visual arts.

Juliani's brainchild Dandora Hip hop City to be demolished following government order Pulse Live Kenya

"Got the news that our space will be demolished tomorrow. We have been in existence for the last 7 years+. Kindly put us in prayers. Join us as we will be doing a press release tomorrow at DHC," read the tweet from Dandora Hip Hop City.

Juliani echoed these sentiments in his own post, adding that the 2-storey building was purchased more than 7 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement has triggered an outpouring of support from the community and fan and beyond.

Dandora Hip Hop City has been instrumental in transforming the lives of many young people in the area, providing a safe space to develop their talents and engage in positive activities.

The center has not only nurtured artistic talents but also fostered a sense of community and resilience among its members.

Images from the center show workers beginning to dismantle parts of the building, marking the start of what many fear will be a significant loss for the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juliani's brainchild Dandora Hip hop City to be demolished following government order Pulse Live Kenya

Juliani's brainchild Dandora Hip hop City to be demolished following government order Pulse Live Kenya

Juliani's brainchild Dandora Hip hop City to be demolished following government order Pulse Live Kenya

Juliani's brainchild Dandora Hip hop City to be demolished following government order Pulse Live Kenya

The demolition of Dandora Hip Hop City not only threatens to remove a physical structure but also dismantle a vital part of the community's cultural fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT

The center has become a symbol of hope and creativity, providing a platform for youth to escape the challenges of their environment and build a better future.

Juliani has launched several projects at Dandora Hip Hop City, aimed at empowering the community through music, education, and entrepreneurship.

These projects include:

School of Rhyme - A music school that provides a platform for nurturing talent and creativity among the youth. Hip Hop City FM - A community radio station to engage the community and provide a platform for artistic expression. Business Incubator - An initiative that supports entrepreneurship and provides opportunities for individuals interested in business, technology, renewable energy, and environmental conservation.

Government Demolition order

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on May 24, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said that erecting buildings and structures within the 30-metre riparian corridor is prohibited in law, clogs the rivers, and exposes dwellers on riparian reserves to grave danger of loss of life and property.

"To prevent re-encroachment, the reclaimed riparian reserves are being trenched, fenced and the planting of riverine ecosystem trees is underway.

The government will utilise paid labour from local community and purchase seedlings from local Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and youth groups in the reclamation and regeneration of the riparian corridor ecosystem," the statement read in part.