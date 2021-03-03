Comedian cum Milele FM Presenter Captain Otoyo is mourning the sudden demise of his brother called Bashir.

The Radio Comedian shared the sad news via his Instagram, stating that Bashir passed on Tuesday (Night) and his burial has been slated for Wednesday at 1PM at the Mogotio Muslim Cemetery.

“Just lost My Brother Bashir a few Hours ago.

Burial, Tommorrow Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 1PM at Mogotio Muslim Cemetery- immediately after Salatul Dhuhr.

Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi Rajiun” read Captain Otoyo’s announcement.

Following the announcement, his Insta-family and close friends joined the conversation by sending in their heartfelt condolences messages.

Condolence messages

henrydesagu “Condolences my brother”

terencecreative “Pole saana mkwehu 🙏”

pierramakenaofficial “Pole sana”

mammitoeunice “Pole sana Kaka”

maqbull “Pole kaka”

joabmwaura “Pole sana Mungu awafariji”

fredomondi_ “My condolences 🕯️🕯️ may he rest well”

wangechi.muriuki “Pole sana for the loss🙏”

jackyvike “I'm so sorry Kaz”

sheikhamercy_realboss ‘So sorry dear, May God give you and your family strength”

izzynephyedge “Poleni sana.. May God comfort you”

7339_betty “Pole Sana may he rest with the angels”

emmanueljuka “Pole sana bro....May be rest in peace 🙏”

jacintashitanta “My condolences to the family and friends”

essy_mumbs “My sincere heartfelt condolences to you & the entire family members. May he rest in eternal peace”

mc_jakss “Pole Sana ndugu, Mola awajalie nguvu wakati huu wa mziba, 😢😢”

lynnmasiwe “My deepest condolences 😢”

PULSE TV