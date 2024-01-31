Emerging TV stars break down the less glamorous side of their job

Their polished appearance and eloquent delivery create an illusion of glamour and ease, captivating audiences across the nation.

However, behind the scenes, these media personalities grapple with a myriad of challenges that remain largely unspoken.

In Kenya, the realm of television presenting is both alluring and demanding, characterised by fierce competition, tight deadlines, and the relentless pressure to maintain viewer engagement.

While viewers admire the glitz and glamour of their favourite presenters, little do they realize the hurdles and hardships that accompany this coveted profession.

Kalondu Musyimi, Azeezah Hashim and Claudia Naisabwa on Pulse Let's Talk

Kalondu Musyimi, Claudia Naisabwa, and Azeezah Hashim are the new faces of TV who, despite their young age, have become popular figures in the media space.

You will see them in TV shows, corporate events, and even while scrolling through your social media feed.

Speaking on Pulse Kenya's 'Let's Talk' show, the trio opened up about the challenges they face in the media space, which often go unnoticed by the public.

Naisabwa revealed that her age has sometimes been perceived negatively, as she has achieved so much at a young age.

"The things I have achieved at 21, the people I have met, there are some who say she is 21, I don't think that's for her demographic," Naisabwa said.

Media personality Azeezah Hashim

While sometimes true, she emphasised the importance of granting opportunities to young talents to showcase their capabilities.

Azeezah echoed Naisabwa's sentiments, noting that working with older colleagues can be challenging, as they may underestimate your experience and discourage you from contributing.

Kalondu, on the other hand, disclosed that while she hadn't experienced ageism, she constantly faced the issue of being underpaid, with the expectation that exposure alone should suffice.

"For me, the biggest challenge was being paid with exposure, something that has slowly changed as companies now appreciate the value of compensating their employees," she revealed.