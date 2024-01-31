The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Emerging TV stars break down the less glamorous side of their job

Amos Robi

Kalondu Musyimi, Claudia Naisabwa, and Azeezah Hashim are some of the new faces of TV who have become popular figures in the media space.

Kalondu Musyimi, Azeezah Hashim and Claudia Naisabwa speaking on Pulse Let's Talk
Kalondu Musyimi, Azeezah Hashim and Claudia Naisabwa speaking on Pulse Let's Talk

Television presenters often grace our screens with poise, charisma, and seemingly effortless charm.

Recommended articles

Their polished appearance and eloquent delivery create an illusion of glamour and ease, captivating audiences across the nation.

However, behind the scenes, these media personalities grapple with a myriad of challenges that remain largely unspoken.

In Kenya, the realm of television presenting is both alluring and demanding, characterised by fierce competition, tight deadlines, and the relentless pressure to maintain viewer engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While viewers admire the glitz and glamour of their favourite presenters, little do they realize the hurdles and hardships that accompany this coveted profession.

Kalondu Musyimi, Azeezah Hashim and Claudia Naisabwa on Pulse Let's Talk
Kalondu Musyimi, Azeezah Hashim and Claudia Naisabwa on Pulse Let's Talk Kalondu Musyimi, Azeezah Hashim and Claudia Naisabwa on Pulse Let's Talk Pulse Live Kenya

Kalondu Musyimi, Claudia Naisabwa, and Azeezah Hashim are the new faces of TV who, despite their young age, have become popular figures in the media space.

You will see them in TV shows, corporate events, and even while scrolling through your social media feed.

Speaking on Pulse Kenya's 'Let's Talk' show, the trio opened up about the challenges they face in the media space, which often go unnoticed by the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naisabwa revealed that her age has sometimes been perceived negatively, as she has achieved so much at a young age.

"The things I have achieved at 21, the people I have met, there are some who say she is 21, I don't think that's for her demographic," Naisabwa said.

Media personality Azeezah Hashim
Media personality Azeezah Hashim Media personality Azeezah Hashim Pulse Live Kenya

While sometimes true, she emphasised the importance of granting opportunities to young talents to showcase their capabilities.

Azeezah echoed Naisabwa's sentiments, noting that working with older colleagues can be challenging, as they may underestimate your experience and discourage you from contributing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalondu, on the other hand, disclosed that while she hadn't experienced ageism, she constantly faced the issue of being underpaid, with the expectation that exposure alone should suffice.

"For me, the biggest challenge was being paid with exposure, something that has slowly changed as companies now appreciate the value of compensating their employees," she revealed.

Regarding unmet expectations, the trio expressed that they had hoped for higher pay, but the shifting dynamics of the media industry have tempered those expectations.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Emerging TV stars break down the less glamorous side of their job

Emerging TV stars break down the less glamorous side of their job

Auntie Jemimah announces departure from Gukena FM after 7 years

Auntie Jemimah announces departure from Gukena FM after 7 years

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Jua Cali explains decision to shield kids from fame & their potential music careers

Jua Cali explains decision to shield kids from fame & their potential music careers

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Njoro wa Uba's wife shares precious moments with husband as she celebrates his birthday

Njoro wa Uba's wife shares precious moments with husband as she celebrates his birthday

Details of 25-year-old budding rapper who fell from 5th floor of building in Riruta

Details of 25-year-old budding rapper who fell from 5th floor of building in Riruta

Shorn Arwa claims her book 'Content to Cash' pulled in Sh500K within 7 days

Shorn Arwa claims her book 'Content to Cash' pulled in Sh500K within 7 days

Tanzanian rapper clarifies controversial 'Wapi Huko' song allegedly dissing Kenya

Tanzanian rapper clarifies controversial 'Wapi Huko' song allegedly dissing Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

American singer Kelis in Nairobi

American singer Kelis shares peculiar experience in Nairobi streets [Video]

CGTN journalist Sharon Barang'a during an interview at Pulse Kenya

How Kenyan bracelet saved journalist Sharon Barang'a in Soweto slum, South Africa

Comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi to take his son with Jacque Maribe despite fiancée's baby mama remarks

MC Jessy

How MC Jessy has evolved to become a 'pengting' for Gen Z ladies