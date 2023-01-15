ADVERTISEMENT
Ken wa Maria among scores arrested in raid enforcing Sakaja's directive

Charles Ouma

Those arrested will be arraigned in court on Monday, January 16.

File image of benga musician Ken wa Maria
File image of benga musician Ken wa Maria

Popular Kamba music maestro, Ken wa Maria is among scores of revelers who were arrested during a raid conducted on nightclubs operating in residential areas in Nairobi’s Eastlands areas.

The raid which was conducted on Saturday night, January 14 after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja banned nightclubs from operating in residential areas saw at least 50 people arrested.

Areas targeted included entertainment joints located in Donholm, Pipeline, Fedha and North Airport Road where the musician was arrested.

Only bars operating without licenses as well as those that operated beyond the time indicated in their licenses and nightclubs operating illegally were targeted in the raid.

Director of Liquor Licensing, Rhoda Otieno confirmed to the press that the operation took place, adding that those arrested will be arraigned in court on Monday, January 16.

"We have arrested quite a number of people who will be arraigned in court on Monday to face various charges according to the offenses they have been arrested for. I urge bar owners to operate within the law," Otieno confirmed.

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

She added that the raid was conducted to enforce governor Johnson Sakaja’s directive, noting that similar ones will be conducted in the future to ensure compliance.

"It is about peaceful nights. We are going to enforce the directive," she noted.

The notice issued by Sakaja’s administration read in part that "Bars and restaurants in residential areas must operate within the specified time and control noise emanating from their premises”.

"All liquor-selling premises in the county should provide sufficient parking for clientele," added the notice.

Shortly afterwards, officers began conducting regular raids to enforce the directive.

