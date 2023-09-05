The sports category has moved to a new website.

How Muthee Kiengei correctly predicted Arsenal vs Man U results [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Muthee Kiengei's unique blend of humor and spirituality has made him a beloved figure in both the religious and entertainment circles.

Benson Gathungu alias Muthee Kiengei, a renowned radio presenter and an ordained pastor, left his congregation in stitches during a church service on September 3, when he made a jest about the highly anticipated football match between Arsenal and Manchester United that was scheduled for later that day.

What started as a light-hearted remark turned into a prophetic moment as Pastor Ben accurately predicted the final score of the game.

The incident took place at the JCM Ministry church in Nairobi this past Sunday, where the radio presenter has been serving as a pastor.

Known for his charismatic and jovial personality, he often incorporates humor into his sermons to engage his congregation. However, it was this particular jest that took everyone by surprise.

During the sermon, Pastor Ben paused to address the topic of the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match, which was the talk of the town among football enthusiasts.

He said, "We are going to score three goals against Man U. We will not watch the match with Hiram, unless he supports Arsenal. Man U fans should watch it far from me so that if when we win, you sulk from a distance."

Little did he know that his light-hearted remark would soon become the talk of the town.

The match unfolded with thrilling moments, and when the final whistle blew, the score indeed stood at 3-1 in favour of Arsenal.

After the match he shared a photo of the score with a caption repeating his earlier prediction.

Pastor Ben's unique blend of humor and spirituality has made him a beloved figure in both the religious and entertainment circles.

He has a significant following on his radio show, where he often uses humor as a medium to deliver messages of hope and inspiration.

