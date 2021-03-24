On Wednesday, Kiss 100 Presenter Kamene Goro was moved to tears after being treated a surprise Birthday cake plus a bunch of wishes from her colleagues at Radio Africa Group.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Jalang’o in company of his colleagues surprised Kamene with a beautiful cake live on Air, at a time wishes from her colleagues from Kiss 100’s sister stations were being played.

An excited Ms Goro could not hold back her tears, thanking her colleagues for putting together such a pleasant surprise.

Kamene Goro in tears as she gets surprised on Air by Jalang’o and Colleagues as she turns 29

Thank You

“My Radio Africa Family😭😭😭😭 . Thank you much!!!!! I appreciate 😭🥳 I love you all!!!!!” Ms Goro captioned her Video.

The media personality who is turning 29 years old was also a trending topic on Twitter for the better part of today, at a time Netizens were also sending in their Birthday wishes.

“It's not been easy......but God you have been at the helm of it all. 29 feels Amazing!

Guys!

IT'S MY BIRTHDAY!!!!!” wrote Kamene.

Video

Birthday Wishes

pascaltokodi “Look at you!!!! Many more candles Queen”

mwalimchurchill “You are the real Radio queen.. here's to many more..Happy Birthday pretty. 🔥🔥🔥😊”

maureenwaititu “Happy birthday Queen!👑. Sending many blessings your way!🤗🎉🎊”

massawejapanni “❤️❤️Haaaaaaaapy birthday ❤️”

mainawakageni “A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you sweetheart!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kamenegoro”

kwambox “Happy Birthday Kamene”

jalangoo “Happy birthday”

joewmuchiri “Happy Bornday my ex 🔥🙌🙂”

nycewanjeri “Happy birthday dear ❤️”

honalinur “Happy birthday beautiful @kamenegoro. Many more years”

aggie_the_dance_queen “Happy birthday gal”

iam_bett “The best of birthdays Menje. More Life! 😍”

itskamene “Happy Birthday Kamene. More Blessings Namesake ❤️❤️❤️”

wangechi.muriuki “Happy birthday Queen❤️❤️”

official_akilakenya “Happy birthday beautiful 🎉”

waudium_ “Happy Happy Birthday my dear🙌❤️”

