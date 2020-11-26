Media Personality Kamene Goro was left perplexed after receiving a 100-page handwritten love letter, CV and Education certificates from a Mombasa Pastor who wants to be her Husband.

Ms Kamene who took the documents with her to work, said that the letter was a formal application from the man of God identified pastor Fred Tindi from Mtwapa, who is asking for her hand in marriage.

“Extremely urgent to Ms Michelle Kamene Goro, Radio Presenter, Breakfast, Radio Africa, Lioness Place, Westalands” reads the address on top of the envelope used to deliver the love letter to Ms Goro.

Kiss FM’s Kamene Goro

Reacting to the Letter, Kamene said that she is out of words and even doesn’t know how she will read all the 100-pages and find the right words to reply.

“Dunia isimame nishuke please!!!!!!!

Okay hata kama ni shoot your shot! Someone just sent me a love letter ya 100 pages!!!! BBI ikona how many pages BTW?

If shooting your shot was a person then this is it. Forget about the 100 pages. The man also put in newspaper cuttings. He also attached his CV and all his education certificates," said Kamene in part.

Jalang’o also joined the conversation saying Goro should not even think about rejecting the pastor because he has go extra mile in just expressing himself.

“This are letters written to you? One person has written all this” wondered Jalang’o.

He went on to read part of the letter that says;

Dear Michelle

I take this opportunity to write to you this massive out of the blues but led by the Holy spirit, who is God. First and foremost, I want you to know that I first got to hear of you for the first time last year, when I saw your picture on Nation Newspaper and then the first time saw you being interviewed on The Trend with Amina.

I started my walk of salivation in January 1998, when you were only 6 years…” reads the introductory part of the letter.

Video