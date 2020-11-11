Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has disclosed that she broke up with her first boyfriend two weeks after she got a tattoo of his name on her back.

Speaking during her show, the curvy presenter who was talking about the number of tattoos she has on her body and how love can make people do stupid things said she had the boyfriend’s name drawn down her spine.

She went on to state that after the breakup, she had to tattoo something on top of it to cover the ex-boyfriends’ name.

We broke up 2 weeks after I got his tattoo on my back – Kamene Goro

“There is one of my sister’s name and my third tattoo was my first boyfriend’s name. I chapad it on my back straight down to my spine. I had to tattoo something on top to cover it. It’s so weird, I got the tattoo and two weeks later, we broke up,” said Kamene Goro.

Ms Goro mentioned that before getting it covered, other people she dated would get upset because of the guys name on her back.

She added that for this reason she believes love makes people do very stupid things.

“love is stupid… even before I covered it up, the guys I dated used to kasirika. I believe and I’m convinced that love is stupid. You never think beyond your nose,” said Kamene Goro.