RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Karen Nyamu declared her love for Samidoh and asked him to defend her in public instead of fuelling drama about their relationship.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh
Karen Nyamu and Samidoh

Nairobi lawyer and politician Karen Nyamu has accused her baby daddy, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, of fueling controversy about their relationship.

Recommended articles

In a post on her Instagram page, Ms Nyamu expressed her displeasure with Samidoh’s remarks during an interview he did after landing in the U.S. on November 3.

Samidoh addressed reports that he had travelled with Karen to the States, insisting that while they left Kenya together, he left her in Dubai.

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh
Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya
Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh
Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Nyamu then claimed that she became the victim of online trolls, echoing that the two had different destinations and only shared a connecting flight to Dubai.

Tired of standing up for myself against these trolls and the person who should stand up for me is the one fueling it. Sometimes I wish I was the man,” she said.

The politician added that she felt embarrassed by being portrayed as though she was forcing herself on Samidoh yet they are in a relationship.

I’m embarrassed to do this but I know if I don’t, the narrative will remain that I’m crazy and forcing things.

I fell in love and I’ll never regret that! Deep inside me there is a little girl that adores Mr Muchoki and I’ve never hidden that fact. I keep convincing myself maybe he doesn’t know better,” she concluded.

Dubai Tickets

Karen Nyamu had shared a photo of their tickets to Dubai and Kenyans started speculating whether they were both headed to the U.S. where Samidoh was scheduled to perform.

The lovebirds flew out via Business Class on an Emirates Airlines flight.

Karen Nyamu had shared a photo of their tickets to Dubai
Karen Nyamu had shared a photo of their tickets to Dubai Pulse Live Kenya

Karen, a mother of two, shared their air tickets after a fan sent her a direct message, claiming she was a homewrecker

When Samido arrived in the U.S. he was asked to address the photo baring their tickets, to which he responded: “Nimefika tuu na nimetumiwa sahii. So nitakutuma kwa mwenye amepost umwambie. I dare you to post ile ticket ya Dallas. Wachana na hiyo ya Dubai (I've just arrived and someone sent me the news as well. Ask the one who posted to share the Dallas ticket as well, not just the Dubai one)."

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Jacque Maribe takes time off social media, Kenyans react

Jacque Maribe takes time off social media, Kenyans react

I want both Nairobi & Mombasa - shouts Konshens ahead of Kenya concert

I want both Nairobi & Mombasa - shouts Konshens ahead of Kenya concert

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

Alfred Mutua breaks silence after Lillian Nganga’s damning allegations

Alfred Mutua breaks silence after Lillian Nganga’s damning allegations

Jay Z deactivates Instagram page 24 hours after joining social media platform

Jay Z deactivates Instagram page 24 hours after joining social media platform

Naiboi lusts over ‘Monicah’ as he unveils new visuals [Video]

Naiboi lusts over ‘Monicah’ as he unveils new visuals [Video]

Betty Kyallo teams up with Eugene Mbugua to create a new beauty line

Betty Kyallo teams up with Eugene Mbugua to create a new beauty line

Amira asks for divorce as hubby Jamal Rohosafi sends Amber Ray this message

Amira asks for divorce as hubby Jamal Rohosafi sends Amber Ray this message

Trending

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Media Personality Jacque Maribe

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

CNN journalist Larry Madowo with DW News anchor Edith Kimani in photo which confirmed their relationship

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe