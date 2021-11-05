Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

In a post on her Instagram page, Ms Nyamu expressed her displeasure with Samidoh’s remarks during an interview he did after landing in the U.S. on November 3.

Samidoh addressed reports that he had travelled with Karen to the States, insisting that while they left Kenya together, he left her in Dubai.

Ms Nyamu then claimed that she became the victim of online trolls, echoing that the two had different destinations and only shared a connecting flight to Dubai.

“Tired of standing up for myself against these trolls and the person who should stand up for me is the one fueling it. Sometimes I wish I was the man,” she said.

The politician added that she felt embarrassed by being portrayed as though she was forcing herself on Samidoh yet they are in a relationship.

“I’m embarrassed to do this but I know if I don’t, the narrative will remain that I’m crazy and forcing things.

“I fell in love and I’ll never regret that! Deep inside me there is a little girl that adores Mr Muchoki and I’ve never hidden that fact. I keep convincing myself maybe he doesn’t know better,” she concluded.

Dubai Tickets

Karen Nyamu had shared a photo of their tickets to Dubai and Kenyans started speculating whether they were both headed to the U.S. where Samidoh was scheduled to perform.

The lovebirds flew out via Business Class on an Emirates Airlines flight.

Karen, a mother of two, shared their air tickets after a fan sent her a direct message, claiming she was a homewrecker