The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Na msituroge - Kate Actress finally breaks silence on alleged romance with Michael

Lynet Okumu

During the premiere of 'Wash Wash' season 4, Kate was spotted with a man identified as Michael, sparking speculations about a potential new romantic interest.

Kate Actress and her alleged new man Michael
Kate Actress and her alleged new man Michael

Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, has recently found herself at the center of dating rumours following her publicised breakup with her husband Phillip Karanja.

Recommended articles

This comes months after the couple, who were together for over five years, officially announced their separation.

During the premiere of 'Wash Wash' season 4, Kate was spotted with a man identified as Michael, the general manager of Tribe Hotel, sparking speculations about a potential new romantic interest.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kate Actress and her alleged new man Michael
Kate Actress and her alleged new man Michael Pulse Live Kenya

READ: We won't! Kate Actress answers the question of ever getting back with baby daddy

The actress, known for her roles in Kenyan television dramas, has kept her personal life relatively private since her separation from Phillip Karanja.

As the dating rumours gained traction, Kate Actress took to social media to address the speculations in a lighthearted and cheeky manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing photos of herself and Michael, she captioned, "Ati mmeniita Ndevu worshiper? Sawa tu na niliwawuooooon! Mmebaki side gani? Ya, cereals ama cabbage? Na Msituroge aki." This playful response showcased Kate's sense of humour in the face of public scrutiny.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

The public first learned about Kate Actress and Phillip Karanja's breakup in September 2023.

The couple, who share a child, issued a joint statement, revealing that their marriage had ended a while ago, and they had opted to keep it private.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the separation, Kate and Phil recently came together to celebrate their daughter's birthday, sparking curiosity among fans.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kate Actress, Phil Director officially confirm separation

In the wake of their joint appearance for their daughter's birthday celebration, fans speculated about a possible reconciliation between Kate Actress and Phillip Karanja.

However, when questioned about the prospect of getting back together, Kate was unequivocal in her response. "Hatuwezi!" she boldly stated, shutting down any hints of a reunion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing fans who encouraged her to reconcile with Phil, Kate Actress made it clear that she is not one to give up easily.

"Mimi sio aina ya kukata tamaa! Ninapata kuchagua ninayemtaka, ninapotaka, sio vinginevyo. Mimi ni daraja la juu. Wewe ni pickmeisha. Kwaheri.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

Kate Actress's journey post-divorce reflects her commitment to personal autonomy and independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she navigates life beyond marriage, she emphasised her role as the decision-maker in her life, choosing companionship on her terms.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Na msituroge - Kate Actress finally breaks silence on alleged romance with Michael

Na msituroge - Kate Actress finally breaks silence on alleged romance with Michael

Octopizzo honours father's legacy with ancestral museum in Siaya [Photos]

Octopizzo honours father's legacy with ancestral museum in Siaya [Photos]

Mum was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer - Machachari's Ian Munene on why he joined monastery

Mum was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer - Machachari's Ian Munene on why he joined monastery

We stand with Kabugi - Netizens react as Sheryl Gabriella finally introduces boyfriend

We stand with Kabugi - Netizens react as Sheryl Gabriella finally introduces boyfriend

Bien reveals that Sauti Sol attended therapy before embarking on hiatus

Bien reveals that Sauti Sol attended therapy before embarking on hiatus

Mmezidi jamani - Harmonize embarrasses his bodyguards during live interview [Video]

Mmezidi jamani - Harmonize embarrasses his bodyguards during live interview [Video]

Support & cheers for Thee Pluto as he brings daughter with baby mama home [Photos]

Support & cheers for Thee Pluto as he brings daughter with baby mama home [Photos]

I believe most of my songs are timeless - Lilian Mbabazi

I believe most of my songs are timeless - Lilian Mbabazi

Media queen Julie Gichuru celebrates 50th birthday with stunning photo & birthday message

Media queen Julie Gichuru celebrates 50th birthday with stunning photo & birthday message

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Christina Shusho in a previous perfomance

WATCH: How Kenyans 'Shushad Nyavu' at Churchill cross-over event headlined by Shusho

Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor

Reason behind Eve Mungai's choice to keep relationship struggles private

Eve Mungai and Director Trevor

Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua opens up about unforgettable arrest by Anti-Terror Police Unit