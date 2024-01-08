Na msituroge - Kate Actress finally breaks silence on alleged romance with Michael

This comes months after the couple, who were together for over five years, officially announced their separation.

Kate Actress & Michael's appearance at 'Wash Wash' fuel dating rumours

During the premiere of 'Wash Wash' season 4, Kate was spotted with a man identified as Michael, the general manager of Tribe Hotel, sparking speculations about a potential new romantic interest.

The actress, known for her roles in Kenyan television dramas, has kept her personal life relatively private since her separation from Phillip Karanja.

Kate's cheeky response to dating rumours

As the dating rumours gained traction, Kate Actress took to social media to address the speculations in a lighthearted and cheeky manner.

Sharing photos of herself and Michael, she captioned, "Ati mmeniita Ndevu worshiper? Sawa tu na niliwawuooooon! Mmebaki side gani? Ya, cereals ama cabbage? Na Msituroge aki." This playful response showcased Kate's sense of humour in the face of public scrutiny.

Kate Actress & Phil Director announce break-up

The public first learned about Kate Actress and Phillip Karanja's breakup in September 2023.

The couple, who share a child, issued a joint statement, revealing that their marriage had ended a while ago, and they had opted to keep it private.

Despite the separation, Kate and Phil recently came together to celebrate their daughter's birthday, sparking curiosity among fans.

In the wake of their joint appearance for their daughter's birthday celebration, fans speculated about a possible reconciliation between Kate Actress and Phillip Karanja.

However, when questioned about the prospect of getting back together, Kate was unequivocal in her response. "Hatuwezi!" she boldly stated, shutting down any hints of a reunion.

Kate Actress's assertive stand on relationships

Addressing fans who encouraged her to reconcile with Phil, Kate Actress made it clear that she is not one to give up easily.

"Mimi sio aina ya kukata tamaa! Ninapata kuchagua ninayemtaka, ninapotaka, sio vinginevyo. Mimi ni daraja la juu. Wewe ni pickmeisha. Kwaheri.

Kate Actress's journey post-divorce reflects her commitment to personal autonomy and independence.

