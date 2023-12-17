Kate Actress & Phil Director reunite at daughter's birthday

The separated couple threw a lavish birthday to celebrate their daughter Karla Njeri’s fourth birthday with the couple posing for photos.

The award winning actress took to social media to celebrate Njeri’s birthday with a message that read:

“World Stop . Njeri turns 4 Today , Happy birthday to the most precious little girl . We love you so much our little baby genius , may God protect you and favor you all the days of your life ❤️❤️. Happy Birthday Baby C.E.O”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil also took to social media to celebrate the day, wishing Njeri well and hailing her as the best gift given to him and the reason he wakes up every day to hustle.

“Happiest birthday to the best Gift given to me. The reason I get up every day. Happiest birthday Njeri 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉🎉” Phil wrote on Instagram.

Njeri was treated to a photoshoot to mark the day, followed by a lavish birthday party that was attended by friends and relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

On social media, the couple’s friends and fans wished their daughter a happy birthday as sampled in the comments below.

judynyawira: Well done Baba Njeri. Happiest birthday Karla! 🥳

idah_alisha: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy 4 years to you as my child’s guardian. Thanksini sana! 🎉🎉🎉

morrin_jay: A girl soo cute😍😍 happy birthday Njeri

ADVERTISEMENT

celestinendinda: Happy Birthday Njeri🥳

jmatubia: Happy birthday Njeri 😍😍 aunty loves you

kabiwajesus: Happy birthday pretty 😍

idah_alisha: 🥳 It’s my Toto’s birthday!!!! 🎊🎊🎊 happy birthday boss baby! Tata loves you so much!

auntie_jemimah: Happy birthday boss baby!

ADVERTISEMENT

dorea_chege: Awwww happy birthday njeri

millywajesus: Happy birthday Njeri 😍.

Kate Actress, Phil Director officially confirm separation

The celebrity couple confirmed their separation on September 19, 2023 in a brief statement in which they asked for privacy.

According to a joint statement released by the lovebirds on their Instagram stories on Tuesday, September 19, the couple decided to end their marriage a while ago but decided to keep it private.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Signed Kate and Phil,” the joint statement read.

“Hii ni Mambo ya watu wawili, but allow us to add you to the group chat kidogo, so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob. Kate and I remain as friends, co-parenting and business partners,” Phil wrote on Instagram.