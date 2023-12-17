Separated celebrity couple of Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress and Director Phillip Karanja reunited for the first time to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.
Kate Actress & Phil Director reunite at daughter's birthday
Kate Actress and Phil Director reunited for their daughter Karla Njeri's fouth birthday
Recommended articles
The separated couple threw a lavish birthday to celebrate their daughter Karla Njeri’s fourth birthday with the couple posing for photos.
The award winning actress took to social media to celebrate Njeri’s birthday with a message that read:
“World Stop . Njeri turns 4 Today , Happy birthday to the most precious little girl . We love you so much our little baby genius , may God protect you and favor you all the days of your life ❤️❤️. Happy Birthday Baby C.E.O”.
Phil also took to social media to celebrate the day, wishing Njeri well and hailing her as the best gift given to him and the reason he wakes up every day to hustle.
“Happiest birthday to the best Gift given to me. The reason I get up every day. Happiest birthday Njeri 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉🎉” Phil wrote on Instagram.
Njeri was treated to a photoshoot to mark the day, followed by a lavish birthday party that was attended by friends and relatives.
On social media, the couple’s friends and fans wished their daughter a happy birthday as sampled in the comments below.
judynyawira: Well done Baba Njeri. Happiest birthday Karla! 🥳
idah_alisha: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy 4 years to you as my child’s guardian. Thanksini sana! 🎉🎉🎉
morrin_jay: A girl soo cute😍😍 happy birthday Njeri
celestinendinda: Happy Birthday Njeri🥳
jmatubia: Happy birthday Njeri 😍😍 aunty loves you
kabiwajesus: Happy birthday pretty 😍
idah_alisha: 🥳 It’s my Toto’s birthday!!!! 🎊🎊🎊 happy birthday boss baby! Tata loves you so much!
auntie_jemimah: Happy birthday boss baby!
dorea_chege: Awwww happy birthday njeri
millywajesus: Happy birthday Njeri 😍.
Kate Actress, Phil Director officially confirm separation
The celebrity couple confirmed their separation on September 19, 2023 in a brief statement in which they asked for privacy.
According to a joint statement released by the lovebirds on their Instagram stories on Tuesday, September 19, the couple decided to end their marriage a while ago but decided to keep it private.
“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Signed Kate and Phil,” the joint statement read.
“Hii ni Mambo ya watu wawili, but allow us to add you to the group chat kidogo, so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob. Kate and I remain as friends, co-parenting and business partners,” Phil wrote on Instagram.
The dynamic duo rose from humble beginnings and became a force to reckon with in Kenya’s entertainment industry.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke