Kate Actress & Phil Director reunite at daughter's birthday

Charles Ouma

Kate Actress and Phil Director reunited for their daughter Karla Njeri's fouth birthday

A collage image of Kate Actress and Phil Director during their daughter Karla Njeri's fourth birthday
A collage image of Kate Actress and Phil Director during their daughter Karla Njeri's fourth birthday

Separated celebrity couple of Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress and Director Phillip Karanja reunited for the first time to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

The separated couple threw a lavish birthday to celebrate their daughter Karla Njeri’s fourth birthday with the couple posing for photos.

The award winning actress took to social media to celebrate Njeri’s birthday with a message that read:

“World Stop . Njeri turns 4 Today , Happy birthday to the most precious little girl . We love you so much our little baby genius , may God protect you and favor you all the days of your life ❤️❤️. Happy Birthday Baby C.E.O”.

Phil also took to social media to celebrate the day, wishing Njeri well and hailing her as the best gift given to him and the reason he wakes up every day to hustle.

READ: Kate Actress' Biography: Education, acting career, net worth & her close-knit family

“Happiest birthday to the best Gift given to me. The reason I get up every day. Happiest birthday Njeri 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉🎉” Phil wrote on Instagram.

Njeri was treated to a photoshoot to mark the day, followed by a lavish birthday party that was attended by friends and relatives.

On social media, the couple’s friends and fans wished their daughter a happy birthday as sampled in the comments below.

judynyawira: Well done Baba Njeri. Happiest birthday Karla! 🥳

idah_alisha: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy 4 years to you as my child’s guardian. Thanksini sana! 🎉🎉🎉

morrin_jay: A girl soo cute😍😍 happy birthday Njeri

celestinendinda: Happy Birthday Njeri🥳

jmatubia: Happy birthday Njeri 😍😍 aunty loves you

kabiwajesus: Happy birthday pretty 😍

idah_alisha: 🥳 It’s my Toto’s birthday!!!! 🎊🎊🎊 happy birthday boss baby! Tata loves you so much!

auntie_jemimah: Happy birthday boss baby!

dorea_chege: Awwww happy birthday njeri

millywajesus: Happy birthday Njeri 😍.

Kate Actress, Phil Director officially confirm separation

The celebrity couple confirmed their separation on September 19, 2023 in a brief statement in which they asked for privacy.

According to a joint statement released by the lovebirds on their Instagram stories on Tuesday, September 19, the couple decided to end their marriage a while ago but decided to keep it private.

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Signed Kate and Phil,” the joint statement read.

READ: Kate Actress celebrates national recognition after prestigious award from Ruto

“Hii ni Mambo ya watu wawili, but allow us to add you to the group chat kidogo, so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob. Kate and I remain as friends, co-parenting and business partners,” Phil wrote on Instagram.

The dynamic duo rose from humble beginnings and became a force to reckon with in Kenya’s entertainment industry.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Kate Actress & Phil Director reunite at daughter's birthday

