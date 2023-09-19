Kate Actress, Phil Director officially confirm separation

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Signed Kate and Phil,” the joint statement read.

Phil Director confirms separation from wife Kate Actress

Phillip Karanja also joined the conversation to affirm that indeed they have gone their separate ways and people should now allow them to proceed with their lives separately.

“Hii ni Mambo ya watu wawili, but allow us to add you to the group chat kidogo, so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob. Kate and I remain as friends, co-parenting and business partners,” Phil wrote on Instagram.

Kate Actress & Phil director quell separation rumours

Kate Actress and Philip Karanja, form a dynamic duo within the entertainment industry in Kenya, and have collaborated on diverse projects.

However, their marital journey became a topic of interest recently, drawing public scrutiny. In April, both of them firmly dismissed swirling rumors suggesting a possible separation.

Kate Actress took to her Instagram stories to showcase the stability of their relationship. A video portrayed the couple joyously engaged at a gathering, savoring a meal together, and radiating happiness.

This visual affirmation successfully dispelled the rumors that had been circulating on various social media platforms. However, today, they have chosen to issue an official statement regarding their relationship.

Kate actress launches own beauty & cosmetics products [Photos]

Kate Actress & Phil Director marriage

Kate Actress and Phil Director have been married for a period spanning over five years. The couple exchanged vows at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in November 2017.