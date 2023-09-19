The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress, Phil Director officially confirm separation

Lynet Okumu

Award-winning actress Catherine Kamau and Director Phillip Karanja have announced the end of their over 5-year marriage.

Phil Director and Kate Actress
Phil Director and Kate Actress

According to a joint statement released by the lovebirds on their Instagram stories on Tuesday, September 19, the couple decided to end their marriage a while ago but decided to keep it private.

Recommended articles

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Signed Kate and Phil,” the joint statement read.

Kate Actress and Phil Director confirms separation
Kate Actress and Phil Director confirms separation Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Phillip Karanja also joined the conversation to affirm that indeed they have gone their separate ways and people should now allow them to proceed with their lives separately.

“Hii ni Mambo ya watu wawili, but allow us to add you to the group chat kidogo, so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob. Kate and I remain as friends, co-parenting and business partners,” Phil wrote on Instagram.

Kate Actress and Philip Karanja, form a dynamic duo within the entertainment industry in Kenya, and have collaborated on diverse projects.

Kate Actress and Philip Karanja
Kate Actress and Philip Karanja Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kate Actress, Phil Director quell breakup rumours with new video

However, their marital journey became a topic of interest recently, drawing public scrutiny. In April, both of them firmly dismissed swirling rumors suggesting a possible separation.

Kate Actress took to her Instagram stories to showcase the stability of their relationship. A video portrayed the couple joyously engaged at a gathering, savoring a meal together, and radiating happiness.

This visual affirmation successfully dispelled the rumors that had been circulating on various social media platforms. However, today, they have chosen to issue an official statement regarding their relationship.

Kate Actress and Phil Director
Kate Actress and Phil Director Kate actress launches own beauty & cosmetics products [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kate Actress celebrates husband

Kate Actress and Phil Director have been married for a period spanning over five years. The couple exchanged vows at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in November 2017.

They have a daughter together and were also raising Kate's son from a previous relationship.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wasafi FM presenters put pressure on Zuchu to name her ex-boyfriend

Wasafi FM presenters put pressure on Zuchu to name her ex-boyfriend

Kate Actress, Phil Director officially confirm separation

Kate Actress, Phil Director officially confirm separation

Njugush questions Deep State after NYS graduates rushed for 350 jobs

Njugush questions Deep State after NYS graduates rushed for 350 jobs

Stanley Omondi explains decision to seek new crew after Crazy Kenar split

Stanley Omondi explains decision to seek new crew after Crazy Kenar split

Nadia Mukami's AFRIMMA victory strikes a chord with rapper Rosa Ree

Nadia Mukami's AFRIMMA victory strikes a chord with rapper Rosa Ree

Kitale Film Week announces 2nd edition, how Kenyan & Ugandan filmmakers can participate

Kitale Film Week announces 2nd edition, how Kenyan & Ugandan filmmakers can participate

New discovery causes Kwambox to backtrack on remarks about Khaligraph

New discovery causes Kwambox to backtrack on remarks about Khaligraph

GSU officer who was captured threatening Kenyans in 2021 dies

GSU officer who was captured threatening Kenyans in 2021 dies

Ukivaa vizuri, unapiga picha - Tom Daktari's eureka moment behind unique comic style

Ukivaa vizuri, unapiga picha - Tom Daktari's eureka moment behind unique comic style

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian gospel artist Christina Shusho

Christina Shusho lauds Diamond after making stage entrance in coffin

Media personality Ciru Muriuki

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Wakavinye acquires new car

Wakavinye's new ride rivals husband's Toyota Prado

A collage of Bahati, Andrew Kibe and Terence Creative

Bahati, Terence react to Andrew Kibe's exit from YouTube