The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Thuku lands her highest paying gig after winning Pulse Influncer Award

Amos Robi

Thuku beat 9 other nominees in the Next Gen Influencer of the Year category to emerge the winner

Influencer Kate Thuku
Influencer Kate Thuku

Kate Thuku, the 2023 Pulse Next Gen Influencer of the Year, has opened up on the profound impact the award has had on her budding career as an influencer.

Recommended articles

In an interview with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko, Thuku, a 20-year-old entertainer predominantly active on TikTok, shared insights into her journey post-award and the unexpected doors it opened for her.

Surpassing nine other nominees, Thuku expressed her astonishment at the nomination and subsequent win.

"I didn't expect to be nominated. I feel like it has come too soon. I grew up admiring Pulse, I used to see someone get nominated; that was a big deal for me," she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recognition in the Next Gen Influencer of the Year category took her by surprise, and Thuku acknowledged the weight it carried, signifying her emergence as the anticipated next big influencer.

Kate Thuku
Kate Thuku Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Winners, 1st runners-up, 2nd runners-up at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Reflecting on the tangible benefits of the award, Thuku disclosed that her rate card has seen a significant boost since winning, attracting lucrative opportunities.

"Rate card imeshoot juu ya iyo hata juzi nmepata kazi inalipa like I have never been paid na iyo job nlipewa na Pulse, and it's because of that award. I'm actually really grateful to Pulse," she affirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accolade has not only elevated her status but has also led to collaborations with two additional clients.

While the trend among influencers often involves diversifying their presence across multiple platforms such as YouTube, Thuku revealed her current focus remains on TikTok and Instagram.

Kate Thuku
Kate Thuku Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Holy Dave remembers 1st recipe video as he celebrates monumental Pulse Influencer Award

She expressed that, for now, she isn't ready to venture into YouTube, choosing to consolidate her efforts and engagement on the existing platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Thuku is among many content creators who after winning the Pulse Influencer Awards saw a shift in their careers.

Fitness trainer Shiv Simani has shared two significant ways his influencer career has grown since he won the Pulse Influencer Awards in 2021 and 2022.

In both editions of the Pulse Influencer Awards, Shiv Simani took home the title of Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year, triumphing over 9 other nominees in each respective year.

"The awards showed me that people have been extremely grateful for what I am doing. They have really motivated me and given me more energy and psyche to continue creating and sharing more content," Simani said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Health and Lifestyle Influencer 2021 & 2022 winner Shiv Simani
Pulse Health and Lifestyle Influencer 2021 & 2022 winner Shiv Simani Pulse Health and Lifestyle Influencer 2021 & 2022 winner Shiv Simani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: TikToker Kate Thuku blasts Kenyan men simping in her DM

The awards have also taken his influencing career to a higher level, he now feels more confident about his work beyond just doing it for fun.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kate Thuku lands her highest paying gig after winning Pulse Influncer Award

Kate Thuku lands her highest paying gig after winning Pulse Influncer Award

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

Kris Erroh uses personal experience to defend gospel artists' shift to secular music

Kris Erroh uses personal experience to defend gospel artists' shift to secular music

Remember me in your prayers - Ailling Vera Sidika appeals to fans

Remember me in your prayers - Ailling Vera Sidika appeals to fans

Navio is the biggest rapper East Africa has ever produced - Kent

Navio is the biggest rapper East Africa has ever produced - Kent

Writing and gifting 'Non-Living Thing' to Sarkodie is the best thing I've done - Oxlade

Writing and gifting 'Non-Living Thing' to Sarkodie is the best thing I've done - Oxlade

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

I go for therapy twice a week- Camidoh opens up about his mental health

I go for therapy twice a week- Camidoh opens up about his mental health

10 East African throwback collaborations that became anthems

10 East African throwback collaborations that became anthems

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove

30 celebs who look like twins but are not related