Kate Thuku lands her highest paying gig after winning Pulse Influncer Award

In an interview with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko, Thuku, a 20-year-old entertainer predominantly active on TikTok, shared insights into her journey post-award and the unexpected doors it opened for her.

Surpassing nine other nominees, Thuku expressed her astonishment at the nomination and subsequent win.

"I didn't expect to be nominated. I feel like it has come too soon. I grew up admiring Pulse, I used to see someone get nominated; that was a big deal for me," she stated.

The recognition in the Next Gen Influencer of the Year category took her by surprise, and Thuku acknowledged the weight it carried, signifying her emergence as the anticipated next big influencer.

Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on the tangible benefits of the award, Thuku disclosed that her rate card has seen a significant boost since winning, attracting lucrative opportunities.

"Rate card imeshoot juu ya iyo hata juzi nmepata kazi inalipa like I have never been paid na iyo job nlipewa na Pulse, and it's because of that award. I'm actually really grateful to Pulse," she affirmed.

The accolade has not only elevated her status but has also led to collaborations with two additional clients.

While the trend among influencers often involves diversifying their presence across multiple platforms such as YouTube, Thuku revealed her current focus remains on TikTok and Instagram.

Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed that, for now, she isn't ready to venture into YouTube, choosing to consolidate her efforts and engagement on the existing platforms.

Shiv Simani shares how the Pulse Influencer Award changed his career

Kate Thuku is among many content creators who after winning the Pulse Influencer Awards saw a shift in their careers.

Fitness trainer Shiv Simani has shared two significant ways his influencer career has grown since he won the Pulse Influencer Awards in 2021 and 2022.

In both editions of the Pulse Influencer Awards, Shiv Simani took home the title of Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year, triumphing over 9 other nominees in each respective year.

"The awards showed me that people have been extremely grateful for what I am doing. They have really motivated me and given me more energy and psyche to continue creating and sharing more content," Simani said.

Pulse Health and Lifestyle Influencer 2021 & 2022 winner Shiv Simani Pulse Live Kenya