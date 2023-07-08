TikToker Kate Thuku blasts Kenyan men simping in her DM

Kate mentioned that she receives over 100 messages daily and finds it challenging to filter through them.

She expressed her surprise at how things have turned out and admitted feeling uncertain about how to handle the situation.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate mentioned that she sometimes feels offended since most of the men messaging her seem solely interested in her physical appearance and nothing else.

She shared that while she has become accustomed to receiving such messages, she occasionally questions how these men perceive her.

Kate mentioned that she frequently receives similar messages from people appreciating her beauty, with some even expressing their admiration for her curves.

"I want to take you to Canada and other places. Give me your M-Pesa number and stuff like that," Kate explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Kate mentioned that there are several Kenyan celebrities and politicians who express their interest in her, although she didn't specify any names.

Kate on her dating life

According to Kate, she carefully evaluates the nature of messages she receives before deciding whether to respond or not.

For example, if a celebrity expresses interest in working with her, she will definitely respond, but if the message is solely focused on her beauty, she tends to ignore it.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to her personal life, Kate declined to comment on whether she is currently in a relationship and provided an explanation.

Pulse Live Kenya

She explained that revealing her relationship status could potentially lead to job loss, as there might be someone who wants to hire her based on their personal connection. Acknowledging that she is dating someone could disrupt that opportunity.