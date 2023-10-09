Holy Dave remembers 1st recipe video as he celebrates monumental Pulse Influencer Award

With humility and gratitude, he expressed his appreciation for his fans and his newfound role as an inspiration to the average person.

Holy Dave emerged victorious among nine other nominees during the award ceremony held at the Nairobi Street Kitchen on Saturday, October 7.

In his acceptance speech, he dedicated his award to his fans, recognizing their unwavering support as the driving force behind his success.

Pulse Food Influencer of the Year 2023 Holy Dave Muthengi Pulse Live Kenya

While acknowledging that he may not be the most skilled chef online, Holy Dave stressed that his journey began as a means to inspire others.

"I didn’t win this because I’m the best chef online, actually I’m not even a chef. I’m just an average guy inspiring the average guy to jump in the kitchen," he humbly confessed.

Holy Dave's culinary journey started unexpectedly when he recorded and shared a meal preparation, which unexpectedly went viral in March 2020 during the lock down.

His passion for cooking was further ignited by his mother's encouragement to pursue baking. Over time, he continued to create content that resonated with his audience, both online and offline.

"Something that started as a joke the other day during the pandemic is now becoming a source of inspiration and entertainment both online and offline," Holy Dave remarked, highlighting the remarkable evolution of his culinary venture.

Pulse Food Influencer of the Year 2023 Holy Dave Muthengi Pulse Live Kenya

In addressing any sceptics who question his culinary credentials, Holy Dave remained unfazed, emphasising that his journey had just begun and that he was ready for the long haul: "And to the naysayers, we just started. This is a marathon so I hope you’re ready for the ride."

He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the brands that had faith in his influence and promised to continue delivering quality content: "Shout out to the #PalNation, my SQUAD, shout out to all the brands that believed in me and trusted me to influence their products. The work continues."

The Pulse Food Influencer of the Year award has previously been won by notable influencers such as Kui's Kitchen and Dennis Ombachi in 2021 and 2022.

