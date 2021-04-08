KBC journalist Betty Mutekhele Barasa Shot Dead by Thugs

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) family is in mourning following the death of their Video Editor and TV Producer Betty Mutekhele Barasa.

Reports indicate that Betty was shot dead by thugs at her home in Ololua, Ngong at a time she was reporting home from work.

KBC Radio Taifa Presenter Mathias Momanyi mourned the late Betty as one of the best video Editors to ever exist at KBC.

REST IN PEACE OUR VIDEO EDITOR BETTY 😭😥😢 GOD WILL ANSWER... BEST VIDEO Editor IN OUR NEWROOM 😢” mourned Mathias Momanyi.

KBC’s Senior Business Information Systems Support Officer Silas Kiragu also mourned the sudden demise of his colleague Betty.

“Sad Morning for the KBC fraternity.

Betty Barasa RIP. I got to know this beautiful soul when we taught together at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication. Didn't know that yesterday mid morning would be the day to say the last Hi and Goodbye at the KBC reception. ...Till we meet again” reads Silas Kiragu’s message.