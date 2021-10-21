KBC's Gladys Mungai unveils own foundation to advocate for mental health

In her Birthday note, the KBC news anchor said that the ‘Gladys Mungai Foundation’ will be focusing on the youth, women and mental health related issues (awareness, counselling and treatment).

She added that the foundation will also act as an avenue for her to give back to the society.

Holistic Growth and Impact

“To the woman of greatness & purpose, of vision & enviable dreams #Happybirthday to me. As I strive to make this new phase count ,am thrilled to announce the birth of #GladysMungaiFoundation focusing on Youth & Women, Mental health &the underprivileged. I am excited about the holistic growth and impact we will make through it as we bring our goal to fruition. Looking forward to channel the love and goodness into even more progress for our shared, beloved humanity. Let’s do this and See you soon.#TogetherWeCan #BetterTogether

#HappyMashujaaDay2021” said Gladys Mungai.

Adding that; “ The foundation will be based in Nairobi. We shall move across the counties to engage youth, offer free counselling to issues with mental health cases and also offer support women in different capacity”.

In a separate post, Ms Mungai opted to celebrate herself and all the progress she has made in life so far.

“Another phase in life, another stage of excellence and another opportunity for growth. I am more than grateful to be alive and more than ready to explore the new frontiers.

20th October is special. I am a little stronger and wiser than the previous year. In this coming year, I promise myself to make the best out of it. Happy Birthday GM” she wrote.

Mental Health

On July 7, 2020, the Mental Health Taskforce urged the Kenyan government to declare mental health a National Emergency. The key findings of the Taskforce indicate that Kenya has a high burden of mental illness due to ill health, psychosocial disability and premature mortality with huge gaps in access to care.

The Taskforce also recommended the establishment of a mental health commission and happiness, to advise, coordinate and continuously monitor the status of mental health, and report on the annual National Happiness Index.

Depression is the most prevalent mental illness in the world. Currently, an estimated 100 million people in Africa suffer from clinical depression, including 66 million women.

The World Bank considers it “the greatest thief of productive economic life”, with yearly global costs from mental, neurological and substance use disorders estimated at between sh.250-850 trillion a year.

More people are in need of mental health services now than ever before.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted critical mental health services in 93% of countries at the same time as the demand for mental health programmes is increasing, according to a new WHO survey.