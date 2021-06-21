KBC unveils list of Veteran news anchors as the TV station relaunches

Seasoned Media Personalities who have joined the State Broadcaster ahead of their much anticipated re-launch include; Tom Mboya, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora, John Kioria Fred Indimuli, Ahmed Juma Ballo, Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha.

Others on the list are Catherine Kasavuli who is regarded as the queen and princess of the TV, the legendary Fayyaz Qureishi, Badi Muhsin and Pauline Sheghu.

Swahili Bulletins

Reports indicate that KBC have pulled together resources to have the best team anyone could ever ask for, armed with years of experience as they fight to reclaim their position in the media industry.

The relaunch will kick off on Monday with “Darubini” at 7pm where renowned Swahili anchor Harith Salim has been paired with former K24 anchor Nancy Onyancha. The 9PM news bulletin (Prime Edition) will be anchored by Tom Mboya and Purity Museo. The duo is set to kick off their journey with hosting ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi with a focus on politics, his family life, his driving force and philosophy.

Ahmed Juma Bhalo and Beatrice Gatonye Ngetich will be anchoring the 7pm news on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Salim and Onyancha will be back again on the news desk on Friday before paving the way for Badi Muhsin and Pauline Shegu who will steer the special Kiswahili legend edition on Saturdays. Kamche Menza will wrap up the week on Sunday.

English bulletins

For the English bulletins, John Jacob Kioria will make a comeback premiering on Wednesday alongside Serfine Achieng Ouma and on Sunday for Sunday Express and family show.

Business anchor Cynthia Nyamai will make her debut on Thursday with Business Insight alternating with Betty Kiptum and Carol Njenga.

Former K24 news anchor Fred Indimuli and Skiksha Arora will be hosting a new show dubbed Easy Friday.

The Queen of TV Catherine Kasavuli has been handed the Legend Edition, a show that will be airing every Saturday.

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation have also refurbished their KBC Channel 1 TV, Radio Taifa and the English Service studios with a complete new look.

According to the KBC Editor-in-Chief Samuel Maina the new changes at the station have been informed by the market dynamics and changing audience needs.

“The ‘Legends’ is only on Saturday at 7pm and 9pm. The market has been yearning for these anchors. The Corporation decided to give them an opportunity to deliver our product to Kenyans. They are also very experienced and will also be training our upcoming anchors to sharpen their anchoring skills”. Said Maina.

Adding that; “KBC has invested a lot in software and hardware, a modern television anchoring set, and as such we will fully start broadcasting on High-Definition technology unlike before where we used to combine HD and SD. It’s big-time for us,”

KBC is also set to benefit from the supply of new equipment from its partner Multichoice in South Africa to boost on-screen appearance and enhance its Television production capacity.