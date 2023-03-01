ADVERTISEMENT
Kennedy Rapudo shares puzzling image after deleting Amber Ray's photos

Fabian Simiyu

Rapudo's image indicates that suffering should not be an option

Kennedy Rapudo [Instagram]
Kennedy Rapudo [Instagram]

Kennedy Rapudo has left his fans guessing after deleting photos that he took with his fiancé Amber Ray on his Instagram account.

Rapudo who is expecting his first child with Amber Ray has left his super fans thinking that everything is not okay in his relationship.

"Sometimes holding on does more damage than letting go," read the caption in the photo.

Screenshot of Rapudo's Instagram post
Screenshot of Rapudo's Instagram post Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

Does this mean that Rapudo has been suffering in silence until he couldn't bare with the weight of his miseries anymore?

Upon looking at Amber Ray's social media handles, it has been revealed that she was the first one to delete photos that she took with her fiancé Rapudo.

Kennedy Rapudo with Amber Ray
Kennedy Rapudo with Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

Her actions went unnoticed but Rapudo's photo and the message that it conveys have actually revealed that a lot could be going on behind the scenes.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo have been sharing on their social media platforms intimate photos while on vacation and their relationship seemed to be okay.

The two even took photos while announcing that they were expecting their first child together and the photos conveyed a serious message that life was okay on their side.

During their birthdays, the two didn't shy off from pampering the other party with sweet words as they celebrated their parties together.

For instance, Rapudo gifted Amber a brand-new iPhone 14 when she turned 30 on November 3, 2022. The gift was followed by a sweet message to commemorate the day.

Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

"My darling, I never felt happiness until you came into my life. You mean the world to me. On this special day of yours, I pray for sunshine, love, joy, peace, and happiness in your life. May God envelop you in His special love and shower you with His abundant blessings. Happy birthday, baby love," wrote Rapudo.

Amber has always been quick to defend her relationship with Rapudo and it is now unclear if the two are still dating.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
