Kennedy Rapudo shares puzzling image after deleting Amber Ray's photos

Rapudo who is expecting his first child with Amber Ray has left his super fans thinking that everything is not okay in his relationship.

"Sometimes holding on does more damage than letting go," read the caption in the photo.

Does this mean that Rapudo has been suffering in silence until he couldn't bare with the weight of his miseries anymore?

Upon looking at Amber Ray's social media handles, it has been revealed that she was the first one to delete photos that she took with her fiancé Rapudo.

Her actions went unnoticed but Rapudo's photo and the message that it conveys have actually revealed that a lot could be going on behind the scenes.

How Amber and Rapudo portrayed a perfect relationship online

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo have been sharing on their social media platforms intimate photos while on vacation and their relationship seemed to be okay.

The two even took photos while announcing that they were expecting their first child together and the photos conveyed a serious message that life was okay on their side.

During their birthdays, the two didn't shy off from pampering the other party with sweet words as they celebrated their parties together.

For instance, Rapudo gifted Amber a brand-new iPhone 14 when she turned 30 on November 3, 2022. The gift was followed by a sweet message to commemorate the day.

"My darling, I never felt happiness until you came into my life. You mean the world to me. On this special day of yours, I pray for sunshine, love, joy, peace, and happiness in your life. May God envelop you in His special love and shower you with His abundant blessings. Happy birthday, baby love," wrote Rapudo.