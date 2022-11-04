RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

Amos Robi

Rapudo also gifted Amber Ray an iPhone 14

Amber Ray with her boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray with her boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo

Beauty entrepreneur Amber Ray was treated to a beautiful birthday dinner by her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo.

Recommended articles

Sharing a glimpse of how it all went down on her Instagram stories, Amber Ray noted that she was speechless due to the level of treat she had received.

Amber Ray had planned to hold the birthday in a Machakos hotel but made a last-minute cancellation although she has promised to hold a party later.

For her birthday gift, Amber Ray received an iPhone 14 which is the latest model of the series of iPhones.

A screengrab of Amber Ray's instagram stories
A screengrab of Amber Ray's instagram stories A screengrab of Amber Ray's instagram stories Pulse Live Kenya

The birthday treat was accompanied by a special message from Rapudo which read:

"My darling, I never felt happiness until you came into my life. You mean the world to me. On this special day of yours, I pray for sunshine, love, joy, peace, and happiness in your life. May God envelop you in His special love and shower you with His abundant blessings. Happy birthday, baby love.”

The two love birds celebrate just days after they formally told their parents they were in a relationship in an event that looked like an engagement.

Amber Ray praised their relationship noting the two were meant for each other and that they had the strength to hold their relationship together forever.

Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Not an engagement - Amber Ray clarifies private ceremony with bae

“We are rare and beautiful people; We have delightful attributes, Like competence and intelligence, And what’s more, lots of cutes! We have mental strength and character To guide us on our way;

"People see this strength in us. So let’s celebrate this day, Because, without it, we are not. My darling, wonderful you, the best thing that’s happened to me yet!” Amber wrote.

The two had earlier broken up before they got back together again.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires a brand new car [Photo]

Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires a brand new car [Photo]

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for getting a nose piercing

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for getting a nose piercing

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US [Video]

Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US [Video]

Those who said ‘I’m part of Illuminati wanted people to hate me’ - Kenzo

Those who said ‘I’m part of Illuminati wanted people to hate me’ - Kenzo

Do it at your own risk - Akothee warns women copying her lifestyle

Do it at your own risk - Akothee warns women copying her lifestyle

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online