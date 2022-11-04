Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

Sharing a glimpse of how it all went down on her Instagram stories, Amber Ray noted that she was speechless due to the level of treat she had received.

Amber Ray had planned to hold the birthday in a Machakos hotel but made a last-minute cancellation although she has promised to hold a party later.

For her birthday gift, Amber Ray received an iPhone 14 which is the latest model of the series of iPhones.

A screengrab of Amber Ray's instagram stories Pulse Live Kenya

The birthday treat was accompanied by a special message from Rapudo which read:

"My darling, I never felt happiness until you came into my life. You mean the world to me. On this special day of yours, I pray for sunshine, love, joy, peace, and happiness in your life. May God envelop you in His special love and shower you with His abundant blessings. Happy birthday, baby love.”

The two love birds celebrate just days after they formally told their parents they were in a relationship in an event that looked like an engagement.

Amber Ray praised their relationship noting the two were meant for each other and that they had the strength to hold their relationship together forever.

Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

“We are rare and beautiful people; We have delightful attributes, Like competence and intelligence, And what’s more, lots of cutes! We have mental strength and character To guide us on our way;

"People see this strength in us. So let’s celebrate this day, Because, without it, we are not. My darling, wonderful you, the best thing that’s happened to me yet!” Amber wrote.