For the longest time, majority of Kenyan parents have been giving their kids ordinary, simple and flat names like John, Paul, Grace, Alice, Faith etc, but nowadays tables have turned and parents know better.

Children are now given unique, surprising and queer names that some of us didn’t even know existed. Apart from Google’s help, one can make a name from anything. Like who would have ever thought that North and West could make a name?

When Jay Z and Beyonce named their child Blue Ivy, it came as a shock to many since it was an unusual name. Other names that also raised eyebrows in Hollywood were names like, Gravity, Pilot Inspektor, and Sunday Molly.

Our very own Kenyan Celebrities have not been left behind in giving their babies unique names, though some have been assumed to be extra with the naming.

Eko Dydda

Gospel singer Eko Dydda’s sons go by the names Keepitreal Favour Dydda and Amblessed Wisdom Dydda. The names which sound like phrases are interesting right?

Bahati

Singer Bahati, together with his wife Diana Marua, named their babies Majesty Bahati and Heaven Bahati.

The name Heaven Bahati caused a stir as people couldn’t understand why she had to be that.

Pierra Makena

Kenya’s top female Disc Jockey, DJ Pierra Makena welcomed her daughter in 2016 whom she named Ricca Pokot. Isn’t it lovely?

Oga Obinna

Kenyan comedian Oga Obinna has a son named Luironne and a daughter named Laleiti.

DJ Mo

Gospel Deejay, DJ Mo and Size 8 named their daughter, Ladasha Belle, meaning ‘God’s beautiful gift’.

Nick Mutuma

Nick Mutuma and his girlfriend Bridget Shighadi named their adorable daughter Dua which means prayer.

Paul Ndichu

Grace Msalame’s baby daddy, Paul Ndichu, and his wife Evelyne Momanyi were blessed with a bouncing baby girl last year, whom they named Kwanza.

Who would have thought that Kwanza could make a name?

Caroline Mutoko

Media personality Caroline Mutoko’s daughter is Theodora, a Greek name which means gift.

Pitson

Gospel musician Pitson together with his wife Carol Mwai have a daughter named Havila, which means ‘a place of gold’. The name was taken from the book of Genesis.

Shiv Simani

Lifestyle Coach and Fitness expert Shiverenje Simani and his fiancé Miss Shiku who is known for her YouTube channel ’Over 25’ have an adorable daughter named Tshazi.

Bridget Achieng

In February, Bridget Achieng gave birth to a bouncing baby boy and named him Sekani Rich Opeyemii, after her baby daddy who abandoned her when she was 3 months pregnant.

Sekani is an Egyptian name meaning joy.

Janet Mbugua

Media personality Janet Mbugua is married to Eddie Ndichu and together they have sons called, Huru Ndichu and Mali Ndichu.

Terence Creative

Popular comedian, Terence creative together with his wife Milly Chebby have a lovely daughter named Milla Netai.

King Kaka

King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti, have two children namely, Gweth Ombima and Prince Iroma.

Mr Seed

Gospel singer Mr Seed and his wife Nimo Gachuiri welcomed their first baby whom they named Gold Christen.

Annabel Onyango

Fashion stylist, Annabel Onyango with her husband Marek Fuchs have two kids named Kenzo and Rio Nile Anděl. Rio was named after River Nile, a homage to his Nilotic roots. Anděl [Ahn-dyel] in Czech means Angel or Messenger of God.

TerryAnne Chebet

Former Citizen TV news anchor, Terryane Chebet welcomed her second baby in 2017, whom she named Talaa.

Nameless

Singer Wahu and Nameless chose Tumiso, a Sotho name for their daughter which means ‘Praise to God’.

Masawe Japanni

Radio presenter, Masawe Japani with her husband Tom Jappani have four daughters, one of the daughters is named Taji, which means crown and another named Soraya.

DJ Creme De La Crème

Top Kenyan DJ George Njuguna aka Crème de la Crème and his wife Denise have a son named Jamari.