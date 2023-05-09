Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of secretly dating

The lovebirds took to Instagram to share their happiness with the world. In a series of videos posted on Monday, Kagwe and Sharon can be seen joyfully singing and dancing along to their favorite tunes.

The caption accompanying one of the videos read, "I only wanna party with you," which undoubtedly left fans swooning over their adorable connection.

Rumors of a romantic fling between Sharon Mwangi and singer Kagwe Mungai have been circulating for a few months now, but the couple had never publicly confirmed their relationship.

However, their appearances together at endorsement events, birthday parties, and other social gatherings fueled speculation. It wasn't until March of this year that Sharon hinted at their relationship when a curious fan asked if she was single or dating.

In response to the fan's question during a Q&A session, Sharon seemed to confirm that she was indeed dating Kagwe Mungai.

She playfully replied, "Ndio! Mwenye macho haambiwi tazama. (Yes! Whoever has eyes can see)'. The couple's frequent sightings and the genuine moments they shared in public only solidified the truth behind the rumors.

Interestingly, Kagwe Mungai, who has captured the hearts of many girls since bursting onto the music scene, had previously revealed that he was not actively seeking love.

In a candid radio interview, he admitted to having been hurt in past relationships, leading him to shift his focus elsewhere. His single "Creeper" was even inspired by some real-life events that he had experienced.

Now, it seems that fate has brought Kagwe and Sharon together, defying his previous reservations about love.