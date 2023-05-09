The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of secretly dating

Lynet Okumu

Love is a mysterious game, especially when it comes to the lives of celebrities. They often keep us guessing about their relationship status, leaving us in the dark until they make a grand entrance together on the red carpet or showcase their romance on social media.

Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of dating secretly
Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of dating secretly

This is particularly true for the newest couple in town, singer Kagwe Mungai and lifestyle content creator Sharon Mwangi.

The lovebirds took to Instagram to share their happiness with the world. In a series of videos posted on Monday, Kagwe and Sharon can be seen joyfully singing and dancing along to their favorite tunes.

Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of dating secretly
Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of dating secretly Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Weddings are a waste of time - Singer Kagwe Mungai

The caption accompanying one of the videos read, "I only wanna party with you," which undoubtedly left fans swooning over their adorable connection.

Rumors of a romantic fling between Sharon Mwangi and singer Kagwe Mungai have been circulating for a few months now, but the couple had never publicly confirmed their relationship.

However, their appearances together at endorsement events, birthday parties, and other social gatherings fueled speculation. It wasn't until March of this year that Sharon hinted at their relationship when a curious fan asked if she was single or dating.

Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of dating secretly
Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of dating secretly Pulse Live Kenya

In response to the fan's question during a Q&A session, Sharon seemed to confirm that she was indeed dating Kagwe Mungai.

She playfully replied, "Ndio! Mwenye macho haambiwi tazama. (Yes! Whoever has eyes can see)'. The couple's frequent sightings and the genuine moments they shared in public only solidified the truth behind the rumors.

Interestingly, Kagwe Mungai, who has captured the hearts of many girls since bursting onto the music scene, had previously revealed that he was not actively seeking love.

Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of dating secretly
Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of dating secretly Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Star goals: 6 times Kagwe Mungai's hair has looked better than yours

In a candid radio interview, he admitted to having been hurt in past relationships, leading him to shift his focus elsewhere. His single "Creeper" was even inspired by some real-life events that he had experienced.

Now, it seems that fate has brought Kagwe and Sharon together, defying his previous reservations about love.

The couple's Instagram posts showcase their chemistry and the happiness they've found in each other's company.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
