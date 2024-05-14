Kenyan talent wanted as Nick Cannon brings 'Wild 'N Out' TV show to Africa

Since its debut in 2005, 'Wild 'N Out,' created by Nick Cannon, has become a cultural phenomenon in the United States.

It blends comedy, hip-hop, and improvisation into a unique and energetic format that has captivated audiences for over a decade.

As both the creator and a host, Cannon has led the show through numerous seasons, each featuring a mix of celebrities, comedians, and musical performers competing in comedic games and rap battles.

Nick Cannon on the set of Wild 'N Out Pulse Live Kenya

This expansion is expected to introduce the show’s format to new audiences and open the door for Kenyan and other African talents to step into the international limelight.

For Kenya's rising entertainment scene, this presents a unique chance to elevate local artists and comedians, offering them a platform that could launch careers beyond the continent’s borders and foster cross-cultural exchanges in the global entertainment industry.

His announcement came via a social media post encouraging the continent’s brightest talents to step forward.

"Africa, are you ready?! We bringing Wild 'N Out to the Motherland!! I’m looking for the funniest & most talented people on the Continent! Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia, Somalia, Capetown and Johannesburg! What Country has the best comedians? We are about to find out! Tag them, comment & Repost! We casting now!!!" he said.

“Looking for my new dream team! Creating a super cast of new talent! Which country has the funniest most talented people for Wild 'N Out? Tag them and repost! Casting for the new television show,” he added.

The introduction of 'Wild 'N Out Africa provides a unique platform for African comedians and artists to blend local comedic styles with the format of the established American show.

Pretty Vee, DC Young Fly and Charlie Clips perform onstage during Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live at Pine Knob Music Theatre on June 30, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Wild 'N Out" has been a launching pad for numerous talents, helping to boost the careers of comedians, musicians, and entertainers by giving them significant exposure on a popular platform.

Here are some notable talents whose careers were impacted by their appearances on "Wild 'N Out":

Kevin Hart - Although already on the rise, Kevin Hart's appearances on "Wild 'N Out" helped further his reputation as a comedian. The show gave him a broader audience during his early career. Katt Williams - As a member of the original cast, Katt Williams gained significant recognition through "Wild 'N Out." His role as a team captain showcased his quick wit and comedic timing, contributing to his rise in the comedy world. Pete Davidson - Before joining "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson appeared on "Wild 'N Out." His stint on the show helped him gain exposure and showcased his comedic skills on a national platform. Mikey Day - Mikey Day, now a regular on "Saturday Night Live," was also a performer on "Wild 'N Out." His participation helped him hone his improvisational skills, which are vital for his current roles. DC Young Fly - Rising from internet fame to mainstream success, DC Young Fly became a standout star on "Wild 'N Out," known for his humour and charisma. His popularity on the show has led to various roles in television and film. Justina Valentine - Known for her fiery red hair and freestyle rapping skills, Justina Valentine gained a significant following from her time on "Wild 'N Out," which has helped launch her music and television hosting career.