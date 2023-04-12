The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Babatunde Lawal

In December 2022, Cannon welcomed his 12th child, his second with Alyssa Scott.

Nick Cannon and Taylor Swift.Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images; Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Cannon made his desire known on 'The Howard Stern Show' on April 10, 2023. The singer admitted that he has no immediate plans to add to his large brood, but he would change his mind if Swift wanted to start a family with him.

"I'm all in," he said, after the host Howard Stern asked him about the hypothetical situation. He added, "First of all, she's an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music."

Moroccan Scott Cannon, Nick Cannon and Monroe Cannon.Frazer Harrison / KCA2018 / Getty Images for Nickelodeon
The 42-year-old singer went on to claim that he and Taylor also have very similar experiences when it comes to having their love lives make headlines. "I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other," he said.

Nick Cannon with his son, Golden Cannon, 5.Daniel Knighton / Getty Images
Nick Cannon with his son, Golden Cannon, 5.Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

He joked that his "Spidey senses" were tingling after hearing news of Taylor's split and added that the idea of having a baby with the popular singer "would be amazing."

In total, Cannon has had 12 children since 2011: Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, and Beautiful Zeppelin and Halo.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
