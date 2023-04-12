Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Cannon made his desire known on 'The Howard Stern Show' on April 10, 2023. The singer admitted that he has no immediate plans to add to his large brood, but he would change his mind if Swift wanted to start a family with him.

"I'm all in," he said, after the host Howard Stern asked him about the hypothetical situation. He added, "First of all, she's an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music."

The 42-year-old singer went on to claim that he and Taylor also have very similar experiences when it comes to having their love lives make headlines. "I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other," he said.

He joked that his "Spidey senses" were tingling after hearing news of Taylor's split and added that the idea of having a baby with the popular singer "would be amazing."