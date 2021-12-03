Kenya’s Warombosaji teams up with Konshens for 'Danger Dinji' remix, drops EP

Homeboyz Radio Presenter and DJ G-Money shared a sneak-peek of the upcoming 'Danger Dinji remix', with Konshens roasting comedian Eric Omondi in his verse.

The group said that they are delighted to have Konshens on their song, after he reached out for a collabo.

Konshens and Warombiosaji Pulse Live Kenya

“We are Delighted that the Jamaican Star @konshens Reached Out To Remix our “Danger Dinji” beat!

"As he mentions the comedy president @ericomondi in his flow! Meanwhile, Check Out “Okeria Mwoko” & Our New EP "DAMU" on all streaming platforms 🔥,” shared Warombosaji.

The international collaboration comes at time the group has also released a new EP dubbed ‘Damu’.

Movaz Warombosaji who are regarded as the pioneers of Amapiano in Kenya have already released the first video from the EP called ‘Okeria Mwoko’.

Other songs found in the EP are; Inaina, Hadafu, Fomu and Iko Bash.

“Damu is an EP about Magic that blooms when DAnce and MUsic are expressed all together. Cuts on all Movaz Warombosaji experiences and future goals as a trio. The EP is Produced by @kobby.worldwide1 Mixed & Mastered by @jegede_ke.