Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khaligraph Jones gives his unfiltered insight on MCSK's Sh20M payout to 16K artists

Amos Robi

MCSK boss Ezekiel Mutua said artists are expected to get their cheques between January 25 and March 29

Khaligraph Jones
Khaligraph Jones

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has weighed in on the conversation surrounding the Sh20 million payout that the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) is expected to disburse to 16,000 artists.

According to the rapper, the amount, as announced by MCSK's Chief Executive Officer, Ezekiel Mutua, is indicative of the corruption within the organisation.

Jones further expressed his disappointment, highlighting that these individuals were entrusted with overseeing artists' collections.

"That just goes to show you the rot in our structure; these guys are supposed to be supporting us, but they haven't been doing a good job, and everybody can see that," Jones remarked.

Khaligraph Jones
Khaligraph Jones Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

Khaligraph, who claimed to have been advocating for artists' welfare, hinted at a positive change in the pipeline that would better serve creatives.

"There's something we are doing behind the scenes because we don't want to disclose it, and you will see; revolution is coming, and it will be televised," Jones confidently stated.

MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua announced that artists are set to receive Sh20 million starting from January 25 to March 29. He also mentioned that three additional distributions are planned for April, August, and December.

"MCSK shall distribute royalties for Performance in Public Places (PPP), international, and broadcasting class, which will commence on 25th January 2024 and run until 29th March 2024. The royalty amount available for both PPP, international, and broadcast distribution is Sh20 million," explained the MCSK boss.

MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua
MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Regarding the distribution of funds, Mutua clarified that the cash would be distributed equally, dismissing any misconceptions.

He emphasised that there is a transparent formula for both scientific and general distribution. The scientific method is based on actual airplay, while the general method ensures a minimum token payment to every member.

"I have seen people trying to twist this story to make it sound like the 20M will be shared equally among our 16,000 members.

"We use two methods to distribute; scientific and general. Scientific distribution is based on actual airplay while general is the minimum token paid to every member," he noted.

Music Copy Right Society of Kenya CEO Ezekiel Mutua
Music Copy Right Society of Kenya CEO Ezekiel Mutua Music Copy Right Society of Kenya CEO Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua said with this method of collection the highest collecting artist will take home Sh800,000.

Amos Robi
